Sergio Perez is a victim of 'questionable tactics' at Red Bull, alleges former F1 team boss

Former F1 team boss Gian Carlo Minardi recently spoke about Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance, along with how Sergio Perez is not getting the best strategies and setups from the team.

In an exclusive column on his website, Minardi stated how Verstappen has been unbeatable, even after a three-week summer break, as he won a chaotic home race in Zandvoort without making a mistake. On the other hand, the former F1 team owner suggested that Perez is not getting the best tactics and strategies from Red Bull. He wrote (via minardi.it):

“Despite the three-week summer break, Red Bull and Max Verstappen confirmed they are unbeatable in every track condition. Once again, Verstappen took home the win without making the slightest mistake, outclassing his team-mate, on whom questionable tactics were adopted.”

Expand Tweet

Checo started off the 2023 F1 season strong, winning two races and two sprint races as well. However, after the Azerbaijan GP, he has not won any races and has missed a few podium finishes as well. He not only lost the title battle against Verstappen but also struggled to qualify high enough and earn valuable points for the team.

The Austrian-British team is currently leading the constructors' championship, with Max Verstappen leading the drivers' championship. Sergio Perez is still second in the table with 201 points.

Red Bull team boss clarifies Sergio Perez's situation for 2024 F1 season

Since Sergio Perez has not been able to perform at his highest level in the last few races, several rumors are surrounding him about whether Red Bull will kick the Mexican out. However, team boss Christian Horner recently came out and clarified that the 33-year-old will remain on the team for the 2024 season.

Horner praised the driver and stated how he is the only one who is able to stay the closest to Max Verstappen, who is dominating the sport at the moment. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Horner said:

"Checo’s situation for next year is clear. He’s a Red Bull Racing driver. We have an agreement with him. Irrelevant of agreements, we’re pleased with the job that he’s doing. You saw his drive today, he was unlucky with the pit lane speed limiter [which cost Perez a five-second penalty that dropped him off the podium to fourth]."

Expand Tweet

"He’s second in the World Championship, he’s the only driver rather than Max to have won grands prix this year. It’s easy to beat up on him when the barometer is so high on the other side, but he will be our driver in 2024," Horner added.

Sergio Perez's current contract with Red Bull runs out in 2025. Only time will tell whether the Mexican will be able to prove his worth in these two years or whether he and the team will part ways.