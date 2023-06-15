Sergio Perez vows massive consistency in his bid to overcome the 53-point deficit to Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez has vowed to be massively consistent from now onwards in a bid to close down Max Verstappen's 53-point lead in the drivers' championship. The Mexican started the season impressively. Both of his wins - in Jeddah and Baku - were well-earned. In both of them, he got the upper hand on his teammate as well.

After the first four races, the gap between the two was down to single digits, but since then, the gap has grown at a bottleneck speed. After winning the race in Miami, Monaco, and Barcelona, Verstappen has a more than 50-point lead in the championship. Some of it has arguably been a result of Sergio Perez not being consistent enough.

In the upcoming race in Canada, Sergio Perez, as quoted by RacingNews365, is looking to become more consistent with his driving.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend. I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP, working hard with my team and we have put in a lot of good work and had some very constructive conversations. I know what I must do to get back to the form I am capable of and as a team, we know how to get the car into a window where I will perform best."

He added:

"Getting through moments like this, it’s more important than ever to work as a team and we will all support each other to push for the win in Canada. I have a fantastic car and it’s always exciting to get behind the wheel, I must be massively consistent in Montreal and have a complete weekend."

2023 F1 Canadian GP is a must-win race for Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez

The race in Canada is going to be a must-win one for Sergio Perez. He has been utterly dominated in the last three races. When it comes to Max Verstappen, he does not let up. The Red Bull champion will continue to perform at a very high level.

However, unless Perez realizes that this might be the only season where he doesn't have to do the wingman duties at Red Bull, he might continue to play it safe.

The Mexican needs to set this season as a priority. If that means making a statement or two on the track, as he gets the better of Max Verstappen, his Red Bull teammate, he has to go for it.

Poll : 0 votes