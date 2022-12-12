Sergio Perez will 'learn a lot' from 2022 F1 season, feels Red Bull team boss

According to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, Sergio Perez will learn a lot from the best season of his career. The Mexican finished the season in P3 in the drivers' championship, falling just narrowly short of the second position that was secured by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The season featured Sergio Perez being far more consistent than what he was able to be in the 2021 F1 season. To add to this, Perez secured his first-ever career pole position in Saudi Arabia and won two races as well.

Overall, the season was quite impressive from the Mexican and Red Bull boss Christian Horner feels that it will help Sergio Perez in the long run. Talking about the battle for P2 that the Mexican lost, Horner was quite pragmatic in his view and admitted that Charles Leclerc was probably just too unlucky this season. Talking to motorsport-total.com, Horner said:

"You have to look at the season as a whole. And I think both Checo and Charles will regret missed opportunities, and for Charles it was a few more than for Checo. You have to look at the performance over a year, not a single race, and Checo had the best year he's ever had in Formula 1."

Horner continued:

"He [Perez] won the Monaco Grand Prix and his drive in Singapore was outstanding. I think that was the best Grand Prix I've seen from him and I think he's going to take a lot of positives with him. It's the first time he's finished in the top three in this championship and I think he will learn a lot from this year as well."

Sergio Perez reflecting on losing P2 in Abu Dhabi

The P2 finish in the drivers' championship in Abu Dhabi came down to the last race battle between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. The driver that finished ahead was going to secure P2 in the championship and as it turned out, it was Leclerc who got it done in the last race of the season.

Reflecting on the race at the time, Sergio Perez said:

"It is how it is. Sometimes everything can be really close. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be happy. I gave it all, as a team we gave it all through the season, and I’m sure we will come back stronger next year. We had great moments, great battling. I think I struggled a bit this year in terms of managing the tyres in the race, so hopefully that can be something that we will improve for next year, and generally just be a bit stronger."

Sergio Perez will be hoping to put up a better fight next season against both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

