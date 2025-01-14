Sergio Perez willing to 'consider' F1 return but happy with his current situation

Sergio Perez revealed he is in an 'incredible' position and happy with his current life. However, he would consider an 'interesting project' to perhaps mark his return to F1 in the future. His contract with Red Bull was terminated at the end of the 2024 season.

Red Bull signed the Mexican in the 2021 season to drive alongside Max Verstappen. He was extremely competitive for a second driver and remained consistent in assisting the team win the Constructors' Championship in the following two seasons. He was also given a two-year extension in the last season, however, his performance took a serious hit.

After a series of subpar performances, RBR terminated his contract, leaving him without a drive in 2025. While this could be a difficult time for him, Sergio Perez revealed that he is rather happy.

"Honestly, I don't know. It's too soon to have an answer. Everything happened very quickly at the end of the season, so I didn't expect it," Sky Sports quoted Perez.

"Now I'm in an incredible, dreamy position, which I didn't even realise I was in, so if you ask me now, I don't know. I'm very happy with my life, very excited about what's ahead," he said.

However, all hopes for racing are not lost for the 34-year-old. He admitted that he would consider returning to F1 if he sees an 'interesting project', but for the next six months, he is focused on spending more time with family.

"For sure, if I receive a good, interesting project, then I'll definitely consider it and think about it. It will all come in its own time," he admitted. "For now, my priority in the months ahead is to have fun, do what I haven't been able to, travel, be with my family... In the next six months I'll make a decision on what I want for the next step of my career."

While Max Verstappen won the 2024 F1 Drivers championship, Red Bull finished the season in third place in the Constructors'. The car was partly to blame, however, Sergio Perez's performances were extremely disappointing when compared with his teammate, who consistently finished in points.

Liam Lawson to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2025

Liam Lawson, who drove six races for VCARB in the last season after replacing Daniel Ricciardo mid-season, was signed by Red Bull Racing to replace Sergio Perez in 2025.

Sergio Perez's replacement Liam Lawson (left) with Yuki Tsunoda (right) (Source: Getty)

He proved to be a strong and consistent driver for the team, however, his teammate Yuki Tsunoda was thought to be the potential replacement. He has been driving for the junior team since 2021 and has improved over time.

Meanwhile, Lawson has also proven to be equally competitive and consistent. He performed well in multiple junior series, finishing the Formula 2 season in third place in 2022, and finishing second in the Super Formula championship the following year.

He is now set to participate in his first full-time Formula 1 season with Red Bull Racing in 2025, partnering with Max Verstappen.

