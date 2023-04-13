"Set the team a little bit before doing that": Fernando Alonso feels Aston Martin has some work to do before it starts challenging for titles

Fernando Alonso is of the opinion that Aston Martin still has some work to do before the team can start winning championships. Although the green British team is definitely the most improved F1 team this season, they still have a long way to go before they can start claiming titles.

During an interview with Bang & Olufsen, Alonso stated how the team needs to keep their feet on the ground and have a better season than 2022, where they finished seventh in the Constructors' Championship. He explained how he and his team are getting to know the car better and improving as much as possible:

“I think at the moment we have to keep the feet in the ground. The aim for the team is just to have a good season. They were struggling a lot in 2022. So I think we have to walk before [we] run. And I think this 2023 campaign is just about getting better, getting to know the car better, start a new project from day one. That’s where we are at the moment.”

Fernando Alonso is hopeful that Aston Martin gets more podiums this season and can eventually fight for race wins. As for winning championships, however, the Spaniard believes that the team needs to be set and tweaked a bit more to reach that level. He concluded:

“Hopefully we will have more podiums. Hopefully we fight for race wins. But I think to fight for the championship, I think we need to, as I said, set the team a little bit before doing that.”

It's safe to say that Fernando Alonso is the biggest surprise in the 2023 F1 season. Despite being 41 years old, he's still able to perform at a high level and bag podiums in every single race so far. If Aston Martin continues to develop their car and improve, a race win for the veteran isn't far off.

Fernando Alonso admits that winning seven world titles like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton is 'out of the possibility'

Fernando Alonso might be in a race-winning car in an Aston Martin, but he admits that he cannot break the championship records of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Both the legends have won seven world titles in F1, something that Alonso feels is 'unreachable:'

"When you race for many years, obviously you start breaking records. But I think the only thing that matters is to win and to break the record of championships. At the moment that’s probably unreachable because seven of Michael and seven of Hamilton are out of the possibility. But that will be the aim ultimately."

Although Fernando Alonso is by no means a favorite to win another championship, he could most definitely bag several race victories if Aston Martin keeps improving and catches Red Bull.

