“Sewis always”, “Two GOATs”: F1 fans react to Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel reuniting in the Japanese Grand Prix

In a heartwarming reunion, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel came together once more at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel, 36, bid farewell to professional racing last season after a two-year stint with Aston Martin. While his appearances on the paddock have been sporadic this season, his return to Suzuka held a special significance.

The Suzuka circuit holds a special place in Vettel's heart, with the German driver previously heaping praise on the it as his favorite among all the tracks in the F1 calendar.

It is at Suzuka that Sebastian Vettel also rekindled his connection with the his long-time rival and dear friend, Lewis Hamilton. The candid moments between the two champions were promptly shared on social media, with Hamilton himself taking to Twitter to offer fans a glimpse of their heartwarming reunion.

The images, capturing the raw emotions between the two racing titans, prompted an outpouring of affectionate reactions from fans around the world. One fan remarked:

"Two GOATs."

Another fan created a portmanteu of the two drivers' names, coining the term:

"Sewis always."

The sentiment of mutual respect was echoed by a fan who expressed:

"Love the respect these two have for each other... brilliant world champions."

Sebastian Vettel chooses Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton

In a recent interview at the Suzuka Circuit, the German F1 icon provided another assessment of the perennial debate surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Notably, this isn't the first time when Sebastian Vettel had been pressed to compare Hamilton and Verstappen in recent weeks.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports F1 commentator and pundit, Martin Brundle, the 36-year-old had delved into the strengths and styles of the two drivers, picking the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton over the reigning two-time world champion.

However, when presented with the question of Hamilton versus Verstappen during his tour with ESPN, Vettel opted a different route. He began by acknowledging Hamilton's statistical achievements, affirming:

"Well, statistically it’s always Lewis."

However, Vettel swiftly pivoted to underscore the potential he foresees in Verstappen's future and the current wave of form the Dutchman rides, asserting:

"There’s a lot more to come I think from Max, that is to be seen. But if you pick this year, then I think Max is having an incredible year and he’s the man of the season. So at the minute, it’s Max."