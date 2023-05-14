“She was a great talent in go-karting” – Max Verstappen has inherited his mother’s ‘performance and speed,’ claims Eddie Jordan

Eddie Jordan, a former F1 team owner, praised Max Verstappen and attributed his driving skill set to his family, who have been involved in racing too.

It is widely known that Jos Verstappen, his father, raced in Formula 1 for almost a decade, and although he didn't register a single Grand Prix victory in his name, his experience was enough for little Max to learn from.

"If you have such great talent in karting (Sophie) and a father who was an F1 driver, then you have someone who is naturally as fast as Max. I truly believe that he will ultimately become the greatest driver ever if he stays safe and healthy for a long time," said Eddie Jordan.

At the same time, his mother, Sophie Kumpen, was actively involved in racing at the start of her career. She is a former karter and as Jordan mentioned, she was pretty good at it. Jordan went on to say:

"We have spoken to and seen Max enough times to realize that he values his mother's performance, her speed, and her way of doing business. He would say that he draws inspiration from both (parents). She was a great talent in go-karting."

With both his parents as racers, it is evident why Max Verstappen is a monster on the track, whether starting from the back of the grid or pole, he is ruthless at winning races. Other than his parents, his uncle, Anthony Kumpen also has his name in motorsports. Winner of the GT2 Championship in 1998 and another title a year later, he adds to the family 'tradition' of Verstappen's racing.

New set of skills added to Max Verstappen's racing resume as Red Bull advisor praises his tire management

Max Verstappen began the Miami Grand Prix at P9 after Charles Leclerc crashed during the qualifying session, leaving many drivers without a chance to run their final flying laps. However, starting halfway between the grid did not stop the double world champion from crossing the finish line first and winning the race.

He started the race on hard tires, and his tire management throughout the race was crucial. Dr. Helmut Marko, advisor of the team, appreciated this, comparing him to his teammate, Sergio Perez.

"That was always clear. Checo has certain street circuits like Baku where he's really strong. But in Miami, Max gave everyone a lesson. Nobody can imitate the way he managed the tyres so that the fastest lap was still possible at the end."

It was quite amazing as Checo is the one who is usually praised for his tire management skills, but it seems, Max Verstappen has learned to manage his tires better, too. It is because of these skills that the Dutchman is sitting at the top of the table currently and looks very much in the chase for his 3rd consecutive world championship with Red Bull.

