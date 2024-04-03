"She's just a bundle of fun" - Lewis Hamilton picks Serena Williams as his favorite sportsperson outside of motorsports

Lewis Hamilton recently shared that tennis legend Serena Williams is his favorite sportsperson outside of Formula 1.

Hamilton and Williams have shared a long friendship over the years, as they have constantly shown support and sang praises for each other.

The former World No. 1 has frequently been seen in the F1 paddock, supporting the seven-time world champion. Likewise, the Mercedes driver has reciprocated the support, cheering her on during her matches in the latter stages of her career.

In a video uploaded by GQ Sports, Lewis Hamilton termed Serena Williams as a 'bundle of fun'. He said:

"Serena. It has to be Serena. She is just a bundle of fun, has great energy, serious competitor, loves karaoke with a real passion and she's just a really playful person."

Lewis Hamilton did not hold back on his words while paying tribute to the 23-time Grand Slam champion when she called time on her career at the 2022 US Open after being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

In his Instagram post, the Brit wrote:

"Taking a moment before the race today to show my appreciation and gratitude to the greatest of all time, @serenawilliams. We will never see another Serena. She's one of a kind."

"She came through like a wrecking ball and has been so spectacular to witness. She has such fierceness, power, and strength in both body and mind. To be so bold, Black, brave, and, above all, a kind and caring human being is beautiful," he added.

Lewis Hamilton spoke about the values he's learned from Serena Williams

In his tribute post to Serena Williams's retirement, Lewis Hamilton stated that he has learned the values of perseverance and resilience from the tennis legend. He also expressed how she inspired him to strive for improvement in every aspect of his life.

He wrote:

"Still today you remind me to never give up, you remind me what we stand for and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. You make me want to be better in all ways. A better competitor, a better brother, a better friend, and a better leader."

"You inspire me every day and just know you always have a brother in me. Serena, I’m wishing you all the happiness in what’s next for you. You truly deserve it," he added.

Hamilton has been at the forefront of efforts to diversify Formula 1 since his debut in 2007. He has consistently championed and supported various issues, including equality.

The seven-time world champion will aim to instigate similar changes at Ferrari next year as he successfully implemented during his 12-year tenure with Mercedes.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas