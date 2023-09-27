“She wanted to be his GF”: F1 fans react after Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s comment on old Lewis Hamilton post resurfaces

An old Lewis Hamilton post recently resurfaced on social media platforms. Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet left a like and commented on the post, cheering the Mercedes driver back in the day. Even though the post was quite old, F1 Twitter went crazy as it was unusual to see Piquet's comment on Hamilton's post.

Ever since the 2021 F1 season, where Verstappen and Hamilton fought valiantly for the title, there has been a huge rift in the F1 community, especially between fans of the two drivers. So Piquet leaving a positive comment on Hamilton's old post was enough to get people talking.

Piquet's comments were recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), where it showed that she liked Hamilton's post from 2018 and left a comment with several fist bump emojis.

Expand Tweet

There were several comments and likes on the post as the F1 fanbase reacted to it. One of the fans made absurd speculation about how Kelly Piquet wanted to be Lewis Hamilton's partner but could not, so she tried to link up with other F1 drivers, and this is why the Piquet family hates the seven-time world champion.

This was in reference to how Kelly's father and former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Sr. made a racial comment about Hamilton.

Other comments also stated how Kelly Piquet wanted to be Lewis Hamilton's partner. Of course, there has been no official information or even speculation about both of them in the past. Hence, it is safe to say that this was only something F1 fans on X were discussing.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Apparently she wanted to be his gf, but he didn’t want her, so she tried it with other drivers and that’s one of the reasons why the piquets hate him," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kelly Piquet praises Max Verstappen for being 'modest' and 'consistent'

Kelly Piquet has now been with Max Verstappen for three years and has seen him flourish as a person and as an F1 driver. The Dutchman has won two world championships since they started dating and is well on his way to winning his third.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine Netherlands at the end of 2022, Piquet spoke about Verstappen.

"He remains so modest, he stands firmly with both feet on the ground. He's shown everyone that he really deserves it: he's the driver who makes the fewest mistakes on the racetrack right now, he's very consistent. He is confident and not interested in fame or material things," she said.

Currently, Max Verstappen is leading the 2023 drivers' championship table with 400 points.