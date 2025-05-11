"Shirtless George Russell is back": Fans react to the Mercedes driver's latest social media post 

Mercedes driver, George Russell, posted several pictures of his latest holiday in the sea. He went surfing and spotted dolphins from his yacht, but fans reacted to his shirtless picture in the comment section.

The 2025 F1 season entered a brief break following a triple header (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Miami GP). The next weekend in Imola is scheduled for May 18, and before the season resumes, drivers are enjoying the little break.

Russell spent time with his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, on his yacht. He also went surfing and captured jumping dolphins on his camera. Not only that, the Mercedes driver posted pictures from his happening outing on Instagram.

"Sun, surf, hike, and dolphins. What a day!!!"

Meanwhile, fans reacted to his shirtless pictures in the comment section.

"Shirtless Russell is back," a fan said.

Fan comment on Russell's IG post [Image Source: @georgerussell63/Instagram]

"The first pic is so unnecessary 😂😂❤️," another fan commented.

Fan comment on Russell's IG post [Image Source: @georgerussell63/Instagram]

"256th shirtless George Pic," a user said

Fan comment on Russell's IG post [Image Source: @georgerussell63/Instagram]

Not only that, a fan praised George Russell's toned abs.

"Ohhh the abs!!!!!!!" a comment read.

"No one will prove me wrong—Mercedes chooses drivers based on abs 😂😂😂," a fan commented.

Fan comments on Russell's IG post [Image Source: @georgerussell63/Instagram]

"You’re the divaaa," another user said.

Russell, meanwhile, is off to a flying start in the 2025 season. He won a podium in four of the six opening races, which helped him jump to P4 in the title race with 93 points.

In the recently concluded Miami GP, he defended his P3 position against four-time world champion Max Verstappen. While Red Bull accused the Brit of violating the yellow flag rule, FIA turned the protest down after stewards found Russell in compliance with its regulations.

Mercedes, meanwhile, climbed to P2 in constructors' championship standings with 141 points in six races. However, McLaren still has a clear edge (246) with a 105-point lead for P1.

George Russell opens up on the downsides of being an F1 driver

George Russell with girlfriend Carman at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

F1 drivers are some of the most highly paid athletes around the world. However, their lives are equally challenging and exhausting due to the hectic schedule, pressure to perform, and risks associated with the sport. Recently, Mercedes driver George Russell claimed that an F1 driver's life is often lonely.

"It can be a lonely life. You are in different hotels, different countries, different time zones, and different climates. Mondays are emotional hangover days after a race. A slap in the face if you are on a high after a good result, and a slap in the face after a bad one if you dwell on it. I play padel to get my mind off things rather than sit inside scrolling through social media.”

He added that his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, is his biggest emotional support.

"As for Carmen, I feel lucky having her around. She is my emotional support in the world of instability I live in. I wouldn’t change anything in my life now or what went before.”

George Russell has been dating Carmen for the last five years, and recently she moved in with the Mercedes driver in Monaco.

