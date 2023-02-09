SHOCKER: Alfa Romeo could face criminal consequences with its 2023 F1 car livery launch

Alfa Romeo's new title sponsor could potentially land the team in trouble, with "criminal consequences" reportedly on the cards if they are found guilty of violating regulations.

In a report by Blick journalist Matthew Dubach, Alfa Romeo's new deal with online gambling and betting platform Stake could potentially land the team in trouble if charges are filed. The Switzerland-based team has signed a three-year deal with the company, whose logo is displayed on their 2023 challenger C43.

Under Swiss regulations, online casinos are only allowed to advertise if the company's headquarters are in Switzerland and they pay taxes in the country. As for Stake, a Curaçao-based company, that is not the case.

Ruedi Schneider, deputy head of the Federal Gaming Board (ESBK), told Blick:

"If the ESBK becomes aware of the case and initiates an investigation, it could have criminal consequences."

Alfa Romeo were quick to dismiss these suggestions. In a statement issued to Blick, the team claimed that it complies with all applicable local laws and FIA regulations. The statement read:

“Stake confirmed to us that the company is not targeting the Swiss market with its games of chance. The domain is blocked in Switzerland and further measures are being taken to prevent Swiss users from accessing Stake services. As a team, we always comply with all applicable local laws and FIA regulations."

Alfa Romeo driver "eager to get the new season started"

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas is eager to get the season started as he seems impressed with the C43 that was launched recently. Speaking about the upcoming season, the Finnish driver said:

“The C43 is finally here, and I cannot wait to bring it out on track. I really like our new livery, I think it’s stunning, and a fine evolution from last year’s one. It’s been an interesting first season with the team, we made some pretty solid progress together, and now there’s only one direction to follow: up, higher, and better."

He added:

"There is obviously still work to do and things to improve, but I am confident we have it in ourselves to aim for even higher results this year. I cannot wait to go back to racing, I am fully charged and eager to get the new season started."

Alfa Romeo will be hoping to build on its finish from the 2022 F1 season. The team was sixth in the championship last season and will be looking to push higher up the grid this season.

