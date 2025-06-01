Shocking details emerge about Lance Stroll's post F1 Spanish GP qualifying injury: Reports

Lance Stroll withdrew from the F1 Spanish Grand Prix after a team statement revealed that the Canadian was struggling with pain in his hand and wrist. However, according to new reports emerging on the matter, his past surgery on his hand is viewed with skepticism as the reason for his absence, as an altercation between Stroll in his team garage came to light.

F1 drivers often lose their temper after having a disappointing result from a race weekend. Moreover, Stroll is no stranger to such instances, as he was earlier criticized for a demeaning incident with his trainer at the 2023 Qatar GP.

Though Aston Martin has slumped down the field since then, and the 26-year-old had seemingly learned from his past doings, a new incident has raised suspicion of his temper management. According to BBC, Lance Stroll was frustrated with his qualifying attempt during Q2 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

He had posted a lap time more than half a second slower than his teammate, Fernando Alonso, and lost his temper after exiting his car. The 26-year-old had allegedly broken equipment in the Aston Martin garage and hurled swear words at his colleagues, which could be the reason for the sudden pain in his wrist.

Admitting that Stroll was unhappy with his result, an Aston Martin spokesperson said (via BBC):

"Lance was upset."

The Spanish Grand Prix is not the first time that the Canadian has had to step out of his car due to health reasons.

Lance Stroll has struggled with health since the start of 2025

Fernando Alonso (L) and Lance Stroll (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Lance Stroll has been the lead Aston Martin driver during the 2025 season, as he has scored 14 points in comparison to Alonso not even opening his points tally. However, the 26-year-old has not had a great start to the current season in the health aspect.

On the last day of pre-season testing, the Aston Martin driver was not well and had to be replaced by his two-time champion teammate. This reduced his mileage in the AMR25 and seemingly put him on the back foot ahead of the championship starting soon.

Though the three-time podium sitter was able to move past this setback quickly as he secured a highly reputable P6 finish at the season opener in Australia, his health woes continued into the season. Moreover, the Spanish Grand Prix became another venue for his health troubles, returning yet again.

On the other hand, Fernando Alonso made it into the Q3 session during qualifying on Saturday. He was the sole driver repping the green outfit and qualified 10th for his home race.

