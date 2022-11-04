SHOCKING! Max Verstappen draws Vladimir Putin comparison after Sky Sports boycott

In what appears to be a direct retaliation from the British media against Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver's boycott of Sky Sports has been compared to Vladimir Putin. Verstappen decided to boycott the F1 broadcaster because of the constant disrespect faced by the driver and his team for the last year.

dee @mevcult Wimms 🇰🇪🇿🇲 @Immmanuel11 Hamilton news dot com and why have they compared verstappen to Putin in the first sentence



Journalism standards are rock bottom in 2022 What is this source please?Hamilton news dot comand why have they compared verstappen to Putin in the first sentenceJournalism standards are rock bottom in 2022 inews.co.uk/sport/formula-… What is this source please?😭😭 Hamilton news dot com💀 and why have they compared verstappen to Putin in the first sentence😭 Journalism standards are rock bottom in 2022 inews.co.uk/sport/formula-… most insane combination of words i’ve ever seen twitter.com/Immmanuel11/st… most insane combination of words i’ve ever seen twitter.com/Immmanuel11/st… https://t.co/vG0PikMB22

The boycott was supposed to last just one race weekend. However, British media targeted Max Verstappen and called his boycott similar to the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

A column that was published after the race in Mexico stated:

"What is the greater offence, expressing a view with which you disagree and that you believe to be unfair, or shutting down the voice that expresses it? The latter vision is at play in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where only the state’s idea of the world is permitted and shared. Now, none is saying that Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports in Mexico, and in particular its pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, in protest at reporting considered to be biased is on the same scale at Putin’s deep state propaganda, but it does share a pernicious characteristic."

Donny Verstappen @DonnyVerstappen



They do anything for clickbait and headlines. #OrangeArmy British media is destroying the sport.. how on earth can you compare him with Putin?!?They do anything for clickbait and headlines. #F1 British media is destroying the sport.. how on earth can you compare him with Putin?!?They do anything for clickbait and headlines. #F1 #OrangeArmy https://t.co/vljXnmv3iC

Max Verstappen explains why he boycott Sky Sports in Mexico

Speaking to the media, Max Verstappen explained why he made the decision to boycott the broadcaster. He stated how it was because he had grown tired of the constant disrespect from the crew, saying:

“It had nothing to do with this weekend, but this year has been a constant kind of like digging and being disrespectful, especially from one particular person. At one point, it’s enough, I don’t accept it. You can’t live in the past, you just have to move on."

He added:

"Social media is a very toxic place, and if you are constantly being like that on live TV, you make it only worse instead of trying to make it better in the world. You keep disrespecting me, at one point, I’m not tolerating that anymore so that’s why I decided to stop answering."

It is expected to be business as usual from Brazil onwards, but it remains to be seen if Max Verstappen will give interviews to Sky Sports.

Poll : Who will win the Brazilian GP on 13 Nov? Red Bull Mercedez Ferrari 777 votes