SHOCKING: Red Bull looking to sell AlphaTauri as they line-up potential buyers

Red Bull is looking to sell its sister AlphaTauri or relocate it to England. The brand has seen major changes in top management ever since the death of owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

With Mateschitz in place, AlphaTauri continued to function as Red Bull's sister team in F1. However, with Mateschitz gone, the top management is arguably not happy with the kind of investment that goes into the team and the results that it has been yielding.

The team finished the 2022 F1 season 9th in the championship, and even this season it has a driver lineup that is somewhat uninspiring. To add to this, the team is situated in Faenza, Italy, as part of the deal signed by Mateschitz with Minardi owner Paul Stoddart (that the team will continue to operate from the same base).

With the team not yielding the kind of returns that could be deemed favorable, there have been concerns in the last few years that it could be up for sale. As reported by AMuS, it does appear that the team is up for sale. In terms of potential buyers, three prominent names are doing the rounds.

These names are Andretti, Hitech GP (a prominent team in F2), and an Indian Billionaire who owns the Mumbai Falcons. There is a fourth possibility where AlphaTauri is relocated to England and in turn makes the team more profitable and hence sustainable.

The new Red Bull "a step forward": Max Verstappen

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen was buoyed after the pre-season test as he was happy with the new Red Bull 'RB19'. Terming the new car a step forward from the previous one, the Red Bull driver expected great things this season. Recapping the test, he told SkySports:

"It's been very good. I think the car is working really well, going through all the things we wanted to try and it's very interesting what we have been trying. Very positive days for me. I'm enjoying driving the car. There are quite a few differences compared to last year... overall it's definitely an improvement."

He added.

"It seems to work very nicely compared to last year so the team have done a very good job. You lose a bit of performance because of the little new rules, but overall the car took a step forward."

It will be interesting to see how the cars fare in the first few races as a positive start tends to set the tone for the rest of the season.

