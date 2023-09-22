Should Sebastian Vettel make a Formula 1 comeback? Nico Rosberg gives his take

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg feels that Sebastian Vettel should come back to the sport only if he gets the right opportunity.

The former four-time world champion retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after driving for the Aston Martin F1 team. His announcement to stop racing at the pinnacle of motorsport caught everyone by surprise. Fans across the globe have often wondered if he would ever return to the sport as a driver.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, Nico Rosberg said:

“He’s only been out for a short moment now and why not if the right opportunity arises? Why not think about it? If he would enjoy it, then it makes sense for him to keep the door open. Of course, all the fans in the world would love him to come back as he’s so popular as well.”

Recently in his interview with Sky Sports' Martin Brundle, Sebastian Vettel had hinted that he hadn't shut the door on his return to F1 completely.

“I can’t say no, because you don’t know," he said. "It probably will depend much on when, and obviously, it’s not endless, because at 36 it’s not like, ‘Yeah, in 10 years time, maybe I think about it,' then the time has passed. It will depend on the challenge, whatever, but it’s not in my head right now."

Fernando Alonso warns Sebastian Vettel on his potential F1 comeback

Fernando Alonso stated if Sebastian Vettel does decide to come back to F1, it won't be that easy for him and claimed that it could be a massive challenge for the German driver.

As per The Mirror, Alonso said:

"I was not in the interview or the conversation, so sometimes we read the headline and you don't know exactly what it comes from and what the tone of the answers is."

"So, it's up to him obviously if he thinks about [it], as I said, I think when Daniel [Ricciardo] came back it [was] a challenge. It cannot be underestimated. Going back to F1, it could be a challenge for sure."

Although Sebastian Vettel has declined to come back to the sport anytime soon, it would be fascinating to see if he changes his mind ahead of the introduction of the new regulations in the 2026 season. It should be noted that the season will also see German manufacturing giant Audi entering the sport as a constructor.