"Show us the Red Bull debriefing!": Fans react to the first lap battle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP Sprint

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez shared quite a moment at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race, when, going into turn 1, both pushed each other somewhat off the track. This battle continued till the third corner of the Red Bull ring, post which, Verstappen took the lead in the race that lasted for all 24 laps.

Right after the race, both Verstappen and Perez were seen conversing with each other, and it is quite apparent that the team would have had a debrief with them after what followed at the very start of the race.

Max Verstappen mentioned on the team radio (after the start), "He just pushed me off, man." Sergio Perez shared a similar message about his teammate at around the same time, "What's wrong with Max, man?"

A clip shared by Formula 1 after the race showed both drivers speaking to each other, perhaps trying to justify their moves. It was quite interesting for the fans to see, and many demanded to know what exactly happened at the Red Bull team debrief. Many worried that friction might develop between the two.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

"Show us the Red Bull debriefing!"

"When no one is ready to fight RB...now they start to showcase their own thrilling fights😍 Max vs Checo #AustrianGP #F1Sprint"

Sailor Manᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ🏁 @RoBetX Max vs Checo #F1Sprint @F1 When no one is ready to fight RB...now they start to showcase their own thrilling fightsMax vs Checo #AustrianGP @F1 When no one is ready to fight RB...now they start to showcase their own thrilling fights😍 Max vs Checo #AustrianGP #F1Sprint

"Pushed each other off, both competitors, both want points, it's all part of the race."

Billy @DarkseidBilly @F1 Pushed each other off, both competitors, both want points, it's all part of the race. @F1 Pushed each other off, both competitors, both want points, it's all part of the race.

Sergio Perez claims not being able to see Max Verstappen at turn 2

As mentioned, the start of the race was a confusing one for both drivers. The session was wet at the start, so the visibility was compromised to an extent.

After starting P2, Sergio Perez was ahead of Max Verstappen as he had the better start to the race. Although the latter almost pushed his teammate to the edge on the run down to the first turn, Perez was able to take the lead out of that corner but pushed Verstappen massively off the track on turn 2.

Talking about that incident during the post-Sprint interview, Checo mentioned that he had a bad exit to the first corner, and was trying to make it up for it. During this, he mentioned that he wasn't able to spot Max Verstappen, and that is why that happened. He added that he gave him the place back.

"I think Max was angry that I went into turn 2. But I didn't see him there. Once I realised he was back there, I opened up the door and gave the place back," the Mexican said.

Poll : 0 votes