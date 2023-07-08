Sky pundit and former Indian F1 driver Karun Chandhok subject to toxic social media abuse for comments on Lewis Hamilton

Sky Sports F1 pundit and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok was recently subjected to lots of abuse on various social media platforms for some comments he made about Lewis Hamilton. Although the comment itself was Chandhok's harmless opinion, he faced a lot of hate from a section of the F1 community.

The Indian spoke about how Lewis Hamilton has gradually witnessed a dip in his performance and how his new Mercedes teammate, George Russell, has performed better than him in the 2022 F1 season.

However, many people did not like how Chandhok wrote off the seven-time world champion from contention. Hence, several of them spewed hateful comments against the Sky Sports F1 pundit.

Since Chandhok has raced in F1, they have mentioned how slow and poor he is in the sport and that he has no right to question Lewis Hamilton and the Brit's talent. A few went too far and edited Karun Chandhok's picture in a racist manner to insult him even more.

Here are some of these tweets:

Buc Nasty 🏁 @premystic



In 2011 German Grand Prix, he was lapped 4 times by Lewis Hamilton



He was 2 laps down on his own teammate, Heikki Kovalainen



And he was also a lap down against a rookie Daniel Ricciardo



Do whatever you want with this information A fun fact about Karun Chandhok!In 2011 German Grand Prix, he was lapped 4 times by Lewis HamiltonHe was 2 laps down on his own teammate, Heikki KovalainenAnd he was also a lap down against a rookie Daniel RicciardoDo whatever you want with this information A fun fact about Karun Chandhok!In 2011 German Grand Prix, he was lapped 4 times by Lewis Hamilton He was 2 laps down on his own teammate, Heikki Kovalainen And he was also a lap down against a rookie Daniel Ricciardo Do whatever you want with this information 😹

Zain Ali @zainali_4 @SkySportsF1 @karunchandhok I’m sorry but what does Karin Chandhok know? He’s one of the worst drivers to ever race. If you can calm what he did racing. @SkySportsF1 @karunchandhok I’m sorry but what does Karin Chandhok know? He’s one of the worst drivers to ever race. If you can calm what he did racing.

ratio @allcaps_maskson @premystic @karunchandhok bro somehow your opinions are worse than your driving skills @premystic @karunchandhok bro somehow your opinions are worse than your driving skills 😭

Some of the tweets were too abusive and were not fit to even be added here. This was clearly an extremely negative reaction from some of the people in the F1 community and is absolutely not accepted.

Of course, this clearly goes against the 'we race as one' campaign, which solely focuses on resolving the inequality and racism faced in F1.

Lewis Hamilton against online abuse faced by Nicholas Latifi after the 2021 Abu Dhabi debacle

Lewis Hamilton has himself spoken strongly against the toxic abuse faced by F1 personnel.

After the controversial 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, where Hamilton lost to Max Verstappen due to Nicholas Latifi's crash and some questionable decisions made by Michael Masi, Latifi faced a lot of abuse on social media platforms.

Lewis Hamilton showed support for Latifi and mentioned how social media companies should take action to stop these kinds of abusive comments made by some.

“Ultimately, I don’t think there’s been a huge change or shift, or enough work that’s been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes. Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms, people are experiencing abuse. No-one deserves that and it should never be tolerated,” he said.

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija



#F1

2022 NEWS : Nicholas Latifi reveals Lewis Hamilton was among the F1 drivers who sent him messages of support in the wake of abuse he received in the aftermath of last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. #F1 2022 NEWS : Nicholas Latifi reveals Lewis Hamilton was among the F1 drivers who sent him messages of support in the wake of abuse he received in the aftermath of last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. #F1#F12022 https://t.co/NTt4vkvshK

Hamilton even stated that he supports Nicholas Latifi and fully understands how difficult it can be for him in these situations.

“They’re able to change these things and make changes. But they don’t seem to do it quick enough. So, I think we just need to continue to apply pressure. I was in touch with Nicholas. He has my full support. And I know how difficult it can be in those situations. It’s important for him to know that he has support from people around him,” Hamilton added.

Even though Lafiti's crash had a snowball effect on Hamilton not winning his eighth world title, he was strongly against any kind of online abuse faced by anyone.

Poll : 0 votes