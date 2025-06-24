David Croft, aka Crofty, landed a role in the much-awaited F1: The Movie, as Lewis Hamilton recommended the 55-year-old's name to producers. Opening up about the whole situation, the Sky Sports F1 commentator expressed his gratitude to the seven-time champion for hitching him in the potential blockbuster.

The F1 movie had begun production in 2023, and the APXGP outfit was present at multiple race venues over the past two years. Hamilton was drawn into the idea of the film and tried to ensure authenticity in the film.

With the Ferrari driver on a pursuit to build an authentic reproduction of the sport, when looking for voiceovers in the commentary zone, he looked over to none other than the voice of F1 internationally, Martin Brundle, and Crofty. The latter revealed this at the European premiere of the movie, on how Hamilton had been the reason he was trusted by the producers to play the crucial role:

"If it wasn't for Lewis [Hamilton], I wouldn't be in the film. Because he sat down with Jerry Bruckheimer and Joe Kosinski and said, look, if you want to make it authentic in terms of the commentary, don't get an actor, get Crofty (David Croft) and Martin (Brundle) to do it, because they're the voice.

"And so I'm really glad to say that the producers agree with Lewis on that and I thanked him for it a couple of years ago, he said, you don't have to thank me. I went, no, no, no, you said a really nice thing, and I really appreciate it."

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari over the winter break and has not produced stellar results in the first half of the season.

Crofty urges the paddock to shower a bit of hope on Lewis Hamilton amid subpar form

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton won seven world championships with Mercedes-powered cars in his career. However, his switch to Ferrari in 2025 meant that he had to adapt to the new power units and the complexities within the team after staying at Brackley for a dozen years.

Opening up on the former world champion's form with the Italian giant, Crofty shared how people had mustered high hopes, and the 40-year-old should be spared with some hope to save his 2025 campaign on the Sky F1 show:

"I think we were all hoping for more positives, to be honest, especially after China in the sprint, when he looked an absolute world-beater once again'. Let's try and offer a bit of hope on this one for him."

Hamilton sits sixth in the interim Drivers' standings after scoring 79 points in the first 10 races of the season.

