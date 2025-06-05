Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham shares harrowing story of online abuse of her colleague

Popular Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham raised her voice against online abuse directed towards her fellow female colleague, Lee McKenzie. She reportedly received hate for her appearance during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Pinkham is a senior motorsport journalist, working for Sky Sports. She largely covers Formula 1 and is a popular face in the media industry. Recently, she shared the harrowing experience of a fellow female colleague who received online abuse.

In her Instagram post, Pinkham narrated the story of fellow motorsport journalist Lee McKenzie, who spoke against the online hate. McKenzie revealed that people targeted her over her appearance at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. She underwent surgery and is dealing with multiple health problems, which have resulted in changes in her body.

However, the abuse and hate went beyond control, and McKenzie had to turn off the comment section of her Instagram post.

Natalie Pinkham, meanwhile, supported McKenzie and vowed to fight back and protect others from similar treatment. She shared how Caroline Flack, a former TV presenter, took her own life due to online hate.

Since then, Pinkham and her friends vowed to stand up to the trolls and create a safer environment for her colleagues. In her post, she also mentioned the charity music and arts festival 'Flackstock,' launched in Caroline Flack’s memory.

They’re working with F1's governing body, FIA, on the "United Against Online Abuse" campaign. The prime objective of this campaign is to develop an app to protect and support the mental health of victims of online abuse.

Natalie Pinkham also urged the fans to do better, speak out against abuse and trolls, and create a safer environment for young people.

FIA President opens up on online abuse in F1

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

A few weeks ago, Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda was subject to intense online hate from Franco Colapinto's fans after the former flicked his finger at the latter in a practice session.

Before that, former Alpine driver Jack Doohan also received hate, with threats being issued to his family and close friends. Amid this hostile environment, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem showed support to Tsunoda and Colapinto, saying there's no place for hate and discrimination in F1.

In an official statement, Ben Sulayem said, via GP Blog:

"Motorsport is built on competition, passion, and commitment, and every race, drivers take to the track representing these values. The passion and excitement that we feel for our sport should unite us and never be twisted into abuse or hate.

"I stand in full support of Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto, and I thank them for speaking out against the growing issue of online abuse in motorsport. No one should be subjected to threats, hatred, or discrimination. There is no place for abuse or toxicity in our community."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem added that the "United Against Online Abuse" campaign is being used to raise awareness and safeguard the interests of the drivers and every other individual associated with the sport.

