Sky Sports and Nico Rosberg under fire for viral clip with Max Verstappen's father: Reports

Sky Sports' way of working has garnered criticism within the F1 paddock, especially after Nico Rosberg's controversial interview with Max Verstappen's father, Jos, ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. It has been suggested that the broadcasters have annoyed people "at the highest level" within the paddock.

Sky Sports have been a target of Max Verstappen's and Red Bull since 2021, when the UK-based broadcasters were accused of treating the Dutchman unfairly during his championship battle with Lewis Hamilton. In 2022, Red Bull even boycotted Sky at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Now, Sky has come under even more scrutiny after Nico Rosberg's viral moment with Max Verstappen's dad, Jos, at the Belgian GP. The German, joining Martin Brundle on his usual grid walk before the race, got hold of Jos and grilled him over his vocal views of wanting former Red Bull boss Christian Horner out.

This moment, while appreciated by many fans online, has seemingly brought on some trouble for Sky and Rosberg. GPblog have reported that Sky Sports has been told that Rosberg's treatment of Jos Verstappen was "unacceptable". Questions have also been raised about why the former world champion was even on the grid in that moment anyway.

It has also come to light that Sky Sports Germany has also come under fire as Aston Martin has seemingly boycotted the organisation after Ralf Schumacher's constant criticism of Lance Stroll. Schumacher is one of Sky Germany's main pundits.

It has also been reported that Sky Germany and Aston Martin have held multiple meetings in recent times, in which the British team has claimed that they found the broadcaster's reporting to be "unbalanced". But the continuous dialogue between the two organisations is expected to lead to a resolution shortly.

What Nico Rosberg said to Max Verstappen's father, Jos, at the Belgian GP

Jos Verstappen with Laurent Mekies at the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In a moment that went viral online, Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, was confronted by Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg about his outspokenness about wanting Christian Horner out. This came after the Briton had lost his job at Red Bull, and Rosberg grilled Verstappen Sr for not wanting to comment on the matter.

Rosberg found Jos on the grid before the Belgian GP, and reminded him about his words about Horner from 2024.

"Last year, you said Horner needs to go because he’s destroying the team," said Rosberg.

"That was one and a half years ago. It’s different. I have nothing to say. It’s fine," Verstappen replied.

Rosberg then replied in a somewhat crude manner, saying:

"Now you are quiet."

Verstappen then replied, saying that he is always quiet as he tries to escape the awkward situation. Martin Brundle, who was with Rosberg, quickly moved away, taking the 2016 world champion along with him.

