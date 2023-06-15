Slowing down Red Bull not part of F1's agenda to improve the fight at the front

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently claimed it would be "manipulation" to slow down Red Bull by changing regulations mid-season to favor other teams. The Milton-Keynes-based team is currently running away with both championships, with no other team close to their dominant form.

Red Bull has demonstrated exceptional performance, with drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing victories in all seven races so far this season. The extent of the team's advantage has sparked speculations of a potentially historic streak of consecutive wins throughout the season.

While acknowledging the appeal of a closely contested fight for victory, Stefano Domenicali stated it would be inappropriate for F1 or the governing body, the FIA, to intervene and impose mid-season rule changes to hinder Red Bull's dominance.

Domenicali recognized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the sport and avoiding artificial interventions to manipulate competition. Speaking to the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, he said:

“I think it is not fair to say that. It's not correct because we cannot be seen as part of manipulation. This is not correct, and this is not fair. I am not [imagining] at all this kind of approach.”

Domenicali believes, instead, that the current system works well for the sport and rivals will catch up in time. He continued:

“I think that's the right approach now, also because the rules have been changed not many years ago. Therefore, this will happen for sure.”

"It's a big step forward": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on his team's gap to Red Bull in Spain

During the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes, acknowledged the performance gap between his team and Red Bull. According to the Austrian, the Silver Arrows were approximately two to three-tenths of a second behind the Red Bull team in Barcelona, leaving room for optimism moving forward.

Mercedes introduced notable performance upgrades for the race, which included a complete redesign of the sidepods and a geometric reconfiguration of the front suspension. These enhancements proved to be highly successful in Barcelona, as both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secured podium finishes. Russell was particularly impressive, advancing from P12 on the starting grid to a P3 finish.

However, despite the commendable achievements of the Mercedes drivers, they were unable to challenge the dominant performance of Max Verstappen, who claimed victory in the race with a substantial lead of 24 seconds. Nevertheless, Toto Wolff emphasized that his team was only two to three-tenths of a second behind the formidable Austrian team in terms of pace in Barcelona.

Wolff said, as reported by the Spanish wing of Motorsport.com:

"The gap with Red Bull I think was two or three-tenths. That's my opinion and that's how we judge the weekend. It's a big step forward. But we have to stay calm because we also did well in Barcelona last year. We know more difficult times are coming but I'm happy with the work the team has done in Brixworth and Brackley."

It will be interesting to follow Mercedes' battle with the Bulls in Canada.

