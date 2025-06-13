"Smart boy": Fans react as Isack Hadjar reveals why an early Red Bull switch from Racing Bulls is a no go

F1 fans were left impressed after Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar ruled out the chance of making an early switch to Red Bull. The Frenchman has arguably been the most impressive rookie driver in the 2025 season, consistently scoring points in the first half of the year.
The 20-year-old has been excellent in the VCARB02 ever since Yuki Tsunoda's move to the Austrian team in Japan. There have been rumors about him potentially being next in line to race alongside Max Verstappen, with the switch coming as early as this year, given Tsunoda's struggles in the RB21.
However, speaking with Autosport, Isack Hadjar admitted that he was not ready to race in the senior team and said:
"For sure, I don't feel ready, that's a fact. I think it's good to take experience where I'm at. I'm enjoying so much every weekend, learning a lot. It's a car I enjoy driving, so we'll see in the future. As a Red Bull Junior driver, the trajectory is normal to go there."
F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Isack Hadjar's comments on X, with one fan saying:
"Smart boy,"
"Intelligent lad!"
"In other words “I dont want to drive that shitbox and be second fiddle to Verstappen,” said a fan.
"He understood everything," wrote a fan.
"Red Bull shouldn't be promoting Vcarb drives for a minimum of 2 years," claimed another.
"In plain English "I've no desire to be judged by a one-eyed fossil who won Le Mans ninety-odd years ago", mentioned another.
Hadjar currently sits P9 in the drivers' standings with 21 points to his name and ahead of his ex-teammate Yuki Tsunoda by 11 points, with the latter driving the RB21.
Isack Hadjar highlights key areas of improvement in the coming races
Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar stated that he still had to experience a couple more things in the sport, such as driving a tricky car, and also progress more on the technical side.
As quoted by the aforementioned source, last year's F2 runners-up reflected:
"I think I maybe haven't experienced enough a tricky car. So far, my cars have been very consistent and not the hardest to drive. I didn't have weekends where the car felt terrible.
"I don't have experience of trying to bring a car from zero to high in a single weekend. Maybe on the technical aspect as well, I can still make progress. Understanding what an F1 car needs to go faster and so on."
Isack Hadjar is the second-highest-scoring rookie behind Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who has scored 48 points thus far.