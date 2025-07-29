“Smart decision”: Fans react as George Russell’s Mercedes F1 future clears up amid recent uncertainty

  • home icon
By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:16 GMT
Mercedes star George Russell's current Mercedes contract ends after the current season. Amid this, reports of Max Verstappen being interested in the Mercedes seat for 2026 came out, with Toto Wolff confirming talks with the Dutchman. This put Russell's future at Mercedes in jeopardy, but the same has now cleared up with fans reacting to the same.

Coming into the 2025 Canadian GP, rumors started circling the paddock that Verstappen was in talks with Wolff over a potential move to Silver Arrows. Russell then came out and suggested that he was aware of his boss being in talks with the four-time F1 champion.

With the Dutchman being linked to Mercedes, the question that arose was whether Toto Wolff would prefer the prodigy Kimi Antonelli to partner Verstappen, or George Russell, who's had a somewhat sour relationship with the Red Bull driver.

also-read-trending Trending

While all this was going on, Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull from the Team Principal role, with rumors suggesting that it was an attempt to keep Verstappen at the Milton Keynes-based team. Reports also claimed that Max Verstappen recently passed the deadline to activate his Red Bull contract exit clause and can only move away from the team in 2027.

Amid all this, Sky Sports revealed that they spoke with Toto Wolff at the Belgian GP, and the Mercedes Boss hinted at George Russell getting a contract extension before the summer break, i.e., before the Hungarian GP. Reports suggest that it's going to be a multi-year contract, confirming Russell at Mercedes until at least the end of 2027.

The fans came out and rejoiced in George Russell's Mercedes future clearing up, as they said:

“Smart decision. Trust me”
Another wrote, “I just hope the Mercedes engineers build a well rounded car for him to compete because he is a good and fast driver and he deserves it 🤍.”
“I can't believe I'm saying this but I m happy for this man,” commented another user.

Some fans suggested that George Russell would go on to win the championship for Mercedes with the new 2026 regulations car. They wrote,

“2x time world champion here we go.”
Another mentioned, “Once that official contract announcement goes out I’m popping MEGA bottles, and heading straight to the Mercedes online shop 🙂‍↕️👏🏼🍾”

George Russell reveals Mercedes “big meeting” before the Hungarian GP

George Russell finished P5 at the Belgian GP despite the conditions being cooler and suiting the Mercedes. In the post-race interviews on F1TV, Russell revealed that the Silver Arrows made a clear change of direction a few months ago, which has led to them falling a few steps short.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Russell revealed that Mercedes will have a big meeting to look into the recent decision made by the team. He said,

“We're going to have a big meeting this week with all the designers and engineers. To sort of understand the decisions we've made in recent weeks or months. And why we've gone backwards. So hoping for some improvements in Hungary.”

Russell currently sits in P4 in the championship with 157 points to his name.

