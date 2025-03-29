“So close to greatness”: Fans react as F1 insider shares update on Red Bull’s special livery plan

Formula 1 insider Kym Illman has provided an update on Red Bull Racing’s special livery, which has sparked reactions among fans. The Milton Keynes outfit is set to don a special paint scheme on its car for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

Ad

The Austrian team will feature a white livery at the Suzuka race in honor of its partnership with Japanese engine manufacturer Honda, which is concluding this season. According to Illman, Red Bull had initially intended to paint the cars pink. However, the new paint added extra weight to the car, hence, they decided to opt for white instead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This update, provided by the photojournalist, has since triggered reactions among fans of the team, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.

“So close to greatness,” one fan wrote.

A few fans also had mixed reactions to the initial decision to make the car pink and commented:

“Pink Red Bull!?" one wrote.

“I’m curious as to why the car would be heavier with pink,” another posted.

Ad

A fan who appeared less enthusiastic about the idea of a pink Red Bull car shared:

“I’m glad it won’t be pink. Alpine’s color is horrible too. Plus, the RB is slow even without heavy paint—it’s better to have black carbon instead of paint in many places. McLaren doesn’t look like that by chance either. It’s ugly, but there’s no unnecessary paint on it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The white livery tribute set to feature at the Japanese Grand Prix is expected to mirror a similar gesture from the 2021 season when the Milton Keynes team donned a similarly colored livery at the Turkish Grand Prix. The 2021 livery was inspired by Honda’s first-ever victory in Formula 1, which came with the RA272 car driven by Richie Ginther at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda reacts to Red Bull promotion

Yuki Tsunoda has reacted following his promotion to the Red Bull Racing team. The 24-year-old was announced to be taking the spot of Liam Lawson from the Japanese Grand Prix race.

Ad

The former Racing Bulls star shared his reaction following the announcement of his promotion on social media. The former F2 driver posted a photo of himself in the Red Bull kit, accompanied by the caption:

“Ready for the challenge ahead.”

Ad

Tsunoda is expected to partner with Max Verstappen for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Japanese driver was brought onto the team to replace Lawson after just two races into the current season. The 2018 Japanese F4 champion already racked up points for their sister team, Racing Bulls, during the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.

It should be noted that Tsunoda’s promotion to Red Bull Racing would not mark the first time he drives a car for the Austrian outfit. The 24-year-old had previously completed a post-season test in the RB20 challenger at the end of the 2024 season at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback