"So did Daniel Ricc with McLaren": Fans react to Helmut Marko's comments about Sergio Perez having a contract with Red Bull for the 2024 F1 season

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently spoke about Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and how the Mexican still has a contract with the team for the 2024 F1 season.

Since there is a massive gap between the two drivers driving the same Red Bull car, Perez is surrounded by rumors and speculations about whether the Austrian-British team will replace him or not.

Although Helmut Marko has criticized Sergio Perez in the past for his lackluster performances in the middle of the season, he has mostly supported the Mexican driver. Marko has stated that Perez still has a contract and will not be pressurized by any potential replacement driver.

“Max is in a league of his own. There is therefore no reason to think about measures affecting Perez. May I remind you that he still has a contract with Red Bull Racing in 2024,” Marko told F1 Insider recently.

Since Helmut Marko's comments are always a topic for discussion, several F1 fans reacted to how Red Bull's advisor assured everyone that Sergio Perez has a contract for the next season.

One of them pointed out how Daniel Ricciardo also had a contract with McLaren and Nyck de Vries had one with AlphaTauri, yet they both were kicked out of their respective teams. This proves that contracts can be broken and team members can be removed at any time.

Others also discussed Perez's future and how other former Red Bull drivers like Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Daniil Kvyat were also kicked out the moment they started to slip.

"So did Daniel Ricc with McLaren in the past & Nyck De Vries recently, both still got booted out. If he doesn’t perform redbull will probably sack him," a fan tweeted.

"Pretty sure Kvyat, Albon, Gasly etc also all had contracts and guarantees of their seats not being in danger when they were dropped too...," another chimed in.

Christian Horner hints that Red Bull eyeing other potential drivers aside from Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo after 2025

There are loads of rumors about whether Sergio Perez will keep his Red Bull seat or whether Daniel Ricciardo will make a return and replace the Mexican driver.

However, team principal Christian Horner recently hinted that his team has other drivers on its radar as well.

"It's just the position that we're in it's great to have a lot of interest. And it's not just from those drivers [Perez and Ricciardo] - it's from drivers outside our spectrum as well regarding 2025," he told Sky Sports.

As of now, Sergio Perez has a contract with the team until the end of the 2025 F1 season.