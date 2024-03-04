"So at least that's one part of the riddle cleared up" - Former world champion reacts to Jos Verstappen's calls for Christian Horner to step down

Former world champion Damon Hill has claimed that Jos Verstappen's comments about Christian Horner clears up a "part of the riddle" in the recent Red Bull drama.

The former Dutch driver and Max Verstappen's father were not happy with the current situation at Red Bull involving team principal Horner. The latter was recently investigated for alleged inappropriate behavior toward a female employee and was recently cleared of the charges.

However, the Brit has found himself being involved in another controversy that saw an alleged evidence leak showing a text exchange between him and the employee in question.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Jos Verstappen spoke about Christian Horner and said (via Motorsport.com):

“There is a tension here while he [Christian Horner] remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Former Williams driver and 1996 world champion Damon Hill provided his thoughts on that comment, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"So at least that's one part of the riddle cleared up....."

Max Verstappen chimes in on his current equation with Christian Horner

Max Verstappen has stated that Christian Horner might be a little distracted due to the allegations and investigation, but has remained committed to his job.

Speaking at a press conference in Bahrain, the Red Bull driver said (via Sky Sports):

"When I look at how Christian operates within the team, he has been an incredible team boss, so absolutely from the performance side of things, you can't even question that. So that's what I am also dealing with. I speak to Christian a lot, and also of course throughout the weekend here he is fully committed to the team.

"He's also here for the performance, of course probably a little bit distracted, but like I said before, we just focus on the performance things and that's how we all work together."

Max Verstappen added that the team remained focused on their jobs despite the situation:

"From my side, and I think what I can see also from the mechanics and engineers, we are fully focused on the car and the performance during the weekend.

"That's how it should be, I think, and that's what we continue to do because it's not our business, we're not particularly involved in that. We are paid to do our job and that's what we are doing and that's also what we love doing, so that's what we focus on."

Red Bull opened the 2024 season by securing a 1-2 at the Bahrain GP, with Max Verstappen winning yet another race.