“So this is what Max meant with Hungary upgrades”: Daniel Ricciardo leaves F1 fans wanting more as he drives the Red Bull in Pirelli tire test

Red Bull reserve driver and former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo finally got the chance to drive the beast that is the RB19 today (July 11).

The Honey Badger is taking part in a Pirelli tire test session at Silverstone with the 2023 F1 car. He was eagerly waiting to get back behind the wheel of an actual F1 car, especially since Max Verstappen is dominating the 2023 F1 season.

The official Twitter handle of Red Bull Racing recently posted a few pictures of Daniel Ricciardo getting ready to drive the RB19 out on the Silverstone circuit.

Fans flocked to the post and reacted to one of the most beloved F1 drivers getting behind the RB19. While one jokingly mentioned how Daniel Ricciardo was the Hungary upgrade Max Verstappen was talking about, others were simply delighted to see the smiling Ricciardo getting ready for the test session.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko mentioned they will be gauging the Australian's performance during the Pirelli test to decide whether he is fit to be driving for one of their two teams in F1.

Daniel Ricciardo confident that he will return to the F1 grid

Daniel Ricciardo recently expressed how much he misses racing in F1 and the buildup to a race weekend. Though he is happy to simply hang around the paddock and help Red Bull in any way, he now wants to end his break and get back in F1.

Speaking to Speedcafe, Ricciardo said:

“I’m hanging out just to drive in general. I’ve had enough of a break now where I’ve got ants in my pants, in a positive way. But of course, it’s a phenomenal car and I’m excited to feel it round here, and on such a high-speed circuit as well.”

The Honey Badger added:

“Yeah of course (I miss it), this is my favorite part of the race weekend – the build-up part to the race. When you’re about 10-15 minutes out, it’s really awesome and the grid gets packed, it’s a bit of a zoo and it’s chaos but it’s kind of a fun chaos."

"So I do miss it, but it’s all good. I’m letting it all happen as it comes and I have confidence I’ll be back on the grid at some point. Obviously, I’m not 100% sure of it, but I’m confident it will happen again one day.”

There have been debates about Ricciardo and how he could replace rookie Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and even Sergio Perez, who has been struggling quite a lot at Red Bull. Only time will tell where Daniel Ricciardo will head next.

