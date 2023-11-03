"So much fun, I get so excited": Max Verstappen's hilarious take on sprint weekends goes viral

At this point, most of the F1 universe knows that Max Verstappen is not a massive fan of sprint race weekends. This was further solidified when the three-time world champion sarcastically expressed his excitement for the sprint in the upcoming 2023 F1 Brazilian GP.

While speaking in the pre-race press conference, when presenter Tom Clarkson asked Max Verstappen about the sprint races, the Dutchman could not help but hilariously hit everyone with a sarcastic tone. He said:

"Yeah, it's been absolutely fantastic! So much fun! I get so excited by having the sprint again. I'm all for it!"

While he was saying this, both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who were also present in the press conference, smiled and laughed. Clarkson himself understood the sarcasm and simply smiled.

At the end, Clarkson hilariously went on with the interviews and turned to Lance Stroll, who simply smiled at the sarcasm. He asked:

"Anything more? Okay, umm...Lance, please?"

Since this reaction from Max Verstappen was so hilarious, it instantly went viral on various social media platforms as soon as the press conference went live. People laughed and joked about the silence in the room after his sarcastic comments. Some even mentioned how Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo immediately understood their friend's sarcasm and laughed.

Here are some of the reactions:

People also commented on how Lance Stroll was uninterested throughout the joke and had a laid-back posture. Some spoke about how the Canadian driver was showing how checked out he is from everything.

Max Verstappen on how sprint races diminish the charm of the main Grand Prix race

At the 2023 F1 US GP, which also had the sprint race format, Max Verstappen explained how the special sprint race takes away the magic and unpredictability of the main race. He stated that if he were a fan, he would be disappointed, as the sprint races already entail which team will be stronger in the race trim.

The Red Bull driver told the press:

"If I were a fan, I would just be disappointed because then you more or less know about the picture. If nothing crazy happens, you know what's going to happen tomorrow so I find that a bit… it takes away that magic of waking up on a Sunday morning or whatever, Sunday afternoon, and you turn on the TV and you’ve had qualifying but you're not sure which car is going to be quickest in most of the years and yeah, it takes that magic away, I find."

Since the sprint race format is relatively new, there are strong chances that the FIA will bring some drastic changes to it in the future.