"So one last year for Lance in F1": Fans react to reports of Aston Martin entering World Endurance Championship in 2025 

F1 fans took shots at Lance Stroll After it was announced that Aston Martin will be entering the World Endurance Championship from the 2025 season.

The iconic British brand will make its return at Le Mans and WEC with its new Hypercar Valkaryie as the series intends to introduce hypercars in 2025. The Aston Martin Valkyrie, designed by Red Bull ace Adrian Newey, is termed the 'world's greatest hypercar' by CEO Lawrence Stroll.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Stroll said of Aston Martin's entry in WEC:

"It was my intent as I took over as executive chairman to run the Valkyrie as it was designed in the passion for speed, and with the new hypercar rules coming into Le Mans and WEC (World Endurance Championship), it was very appropriate timing to enter and we will be entering for 2025 for both Le Mans and the IMSA Series."

F1 Fans took to social media to share their reaction regarding the news with one fan claiming that Lance Stroll has only one more season remaining in F1 as he might jump ship and race at Le Mans, adding:

"2025 huh? Interesting... So one last year for Lance in F1 and after that he can go to WEC."

Aston Martin team owner on Andretti's possible entry into F1

Lawrence Stroll stated that he wasn't the biggest fan of F1 introducing an 11th team to the grid as he claimed that there was no need to fix a system that wasn't broken.

It was recently announced Andretti may field an 11th team in the sport after it got the clearance from the FIA. Stroll said:

"I think F1, at the moment, the business is on fire, the sport has never been in a better place, and I believe if it isn't broken, you don't need to fix it. So, I'm a strong believer that it's working really well with 10 teams right now, and believe that's the way it should stay.

"There's never been more fans, spectators at races, the audience is the highest it's ever been, I continue to see substantial growth, particularly in the United States, which is the largest consumer market in the world,"

It will be fascinating to see if any other team on the great agrees with the opinion of the Aston Martin Team Owner Regarding the sport not needing an 11th team and denying Andretti a chance to enter the sport.