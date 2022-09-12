"So only one time in the history of the sport that they haven't done the rule"- Lewis Hamilton takes dig at FIA over unusual end to F1 Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton took a dig at the way the FIA handled the 2022 F1 Italian GP's ending with the safety car finish. The Mercedes driver was at the end of the short stick when the safety car was brought in on the last lap of the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

That last lap dash left Lewis Hamilton as a sitting duck on old tires against Max Verstappen, who had fresh soft tires on his Red Bull. This caused a lot of controversy and Michael Masi was sacked from the race director role because of it. At the F1 Italian GP, however, the race ended behind the safety car as it was not possible to restart the race under any circumstances.

Speaking to the media about the end of the race, Lewis Hamilton said:

"It always brings memories back. That is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time in the history of the sport that they haven't done the rule."

Hamilton's team principal, Toto Wolff, also talked about it and said that the rules were followed at the F1 Italian GP, unlike in Abu Dhabi last season.

Wolff said:

"It's very clear. There are rules and they are written down, and from my perspective, whether I'm Abu Dhabi-traumatized or not, these rules have been followed to the dot today. There was a car out on track. There was marshals and a crane out there. That's why they didn't let anybody overtake."

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his P5 finish in Monza

Lewis Hamilton started the race in Monza at the back of the grid and made his way through the field to finish P5. Reflecting on the race, the Briton admitted it was tough at the start of the race but things got better by the end of it.

"The beginning was a struggle, with a heavy fuel load and the tyres overheating in traffic, but then we started to make progress as the race unfolded and I had some fun after the stops working through the traffic."

Hamilton will be looking for a strong result in Singapore after having a somewhat subdued triple-header.

