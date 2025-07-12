"Sofia Vergara to Mercedes?" : Fans joke as megastar spotted in Sardinia after rumors of Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff meeting up at the same place

Max Verstappen's jet was recently tracked to have landed in Sardinia, Italy, where Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff is known to be spending his days off the F1 paddock, leading to rumors of the Dutchman moving to Brackley spool up. On the other hand, Colombian actress Sofia Vergara recently shared a photo of her celebrating her 53rd birthday in Sardinia, which led fans to hilariously drive up speculations of her joining Mercedes for the next season.

The 27-year-old has been a part of the Red Bull family since his junior racing days. The Austrian squad gave the young Dutchman his first big breakthrough in F1, and this partnership ultimately led him to clinch four drivers' titles and 65 race wins in the last decade.

While this alliance was regarded as one of the strongest in F1, as Verstappen is contracted to the team until the end of the 2028 season, the team's recent downturn in performance has raised doubts over his loyalty to the squad. Moreover, Mercedes has openly expressed their interest in luring away Verstappen from Milton Keynes, and the reigning champion's recent visit to Sardinia fanned such rumors.

Sofia Vergara was also present in Sardinia to celebrate her 53rd birthday, as a snap from her recent visit surfaced on the web:

Fans drew an analogy to Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumors due to the Red Bull driver visiting Sardinia, and wrote:

"Sofia Vergara to Mercedes?!"

f1diplo @thef1diplomat LINK Sofia Vergara to Mercedes?!

"Sofia Vergara in sardinia... sofia vergara to Mercedes..?" one fan wrote.

"Has to be," another fan wrote.

Some fans mentioned how the F1 stars went to Vergara's birthday party:

"Maybe Toto and Max went to her bday party?" a netizen wrote.

"@Max33Verstappen is that why you and toto go to sardinia ? 🦦" another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan shared a sarcastic jibe on the recent rumors by adding Justin Bieber to the list of potential candidates for Mercedes in jest:

"🚨BREAKING: Justin Bieber in Sardinia to negotiate a Mercedes seat with Toto Wolff for 2026."

If Verstappen moves to Mercedes for the 2025 season, either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli would have to make way for the incoming Dutchman.

What does Kimi Antonelli make of his future uncertainty at Mercedes amid Max Verstappen's transfer rumors?

Max Verstappen is regarded as the best driver on the F1 grid. Any team would potentially let go of one of their drivers to make way for the four-time champion.

This has led dark clouds to loom over George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's F1 future. Reflecting on the situation at hand, the teenager said (via PlanetF1):

"Obviously, there’s a lot going on, but I’m sure that the team is doing their best to provide the best for the future. They’re not looking only for next year, but they’re looking as well for the future. So obviously there’s a lot going on, but a lot of talks, but my goal is just to try and do my best, no matter what."

Max Verstappen sits third in the drivers' standings, 18 points ahead of George Russell at the halfway mark of the season.

