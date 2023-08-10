"Some people just want to create drama": Fans react to Red Bull chief dismissing reports of Sergio Perez getting a paycut

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently dismissed rumors regarding Sergio Perez's contract containing a pay-cut clause. Since the Mexican has been unable to perform at the same level as his teammate Max Verstappen, there have been rumors regarding his contract and how the Austrian-British team could put pressure on Perez.

One of the rumors entails that there could be a detail in Perez's contract that cuts his regular paycheck if the points difference from Verstappen is more than 125.

When the Red Bull advisor was asked about the pay cut rumors by an F1 insider, he simply denied it.

"I don't know where that comes from, It's completely out of thin air. The contracts are strictly regulated. There will be no pay cuts," Marko replied.

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily Helmut Marko has denied that there is a salary reduction clause in Checo's contract



"I don't know where that comes from, It's completely out of thin air."



"The contracts are strictly regulated. There will be no pay cuts."



[@F1insidercom] pic.twitter.com/9yjDQZG0c6 Helmut Marko has denied that there is a salary reduction clause in Checo's contract"I don't know where that comes from, It's completely out of thin air.""The contracts are strictly regulated. There will be no pay cuts."[@F1insidercom] #F1

Of course, Sergio Perez's performance and the rumors surrounding him simply cannot escape the vast F1 fanbase. As soon as Helmut Marko's comments on the Mexican's contract surfaced on various social media platforms, fans reacted to it.

While some discussed how the media is creating unnecessary drama around Perez, others talked about Marko and how he criticizes the Mexican, but still defends him.

Here are some of the reactions:

"I think some people just want to create drama went it comes to Checo," one fan wrote.

AndyKazama @AndyKazamaUK @RBR_Daily @F1insidercom I think some people just want to create drama went it comes to Checo

John | Elite Life Lessons @elitelifelesson @RBR_Daily @F1insidercom I trust what come out of Marko’s unfiltered mouth more than any other source.

Cyber_Racer🏁 @Cyber_Racer53 @RBR_Daily @F1insidercom Well… Nonsense for the first moment I read that “news”

Aldo @aldocolorado_cd @RBR_Daily @F1insidercom The dutch media @ErikvHaren always with his fake news, like Monaco last year trying to affect Checo

"I like that Marko will always trash talk Checo. But the moment someone else does it he is Checo his guardian angle. Only Helmut can trash talk Perez," another chimed in.

Joost @joost123153 @RBR_Daily @F1insidercom I like that Marko will always trash talk Checo. But the moment someone else does it he is Checo his guardian angle. Only Helmut can trash talk Perez

As of now, Sergio Perez is second in the drivers' championship with 189 points, while his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is leading the table with 314 points.

Red Bull team boss on how Helmut Marko speaks his mind openly

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently addressed how the team's advisor Helmut Marko speaks his mind freely and is still pushing the team forward.

In an exclusive chat with ESPN, Horner spoke about Marko and how the Austrian can create headlines from his raw and unfiltered statements. Marko openly states what is on his mind, which Horner feels is quite similar to the late F1 legend Niki Lauda.

“He’s a communication manager’s nightmare. When he goes rogue, then you guys [the media] only have to prod him and you’ll get a headline. But he just calls it as he sees it. He will tell you exactly what he thinks which in many respects is very similar to how Niki Lauda was," Horner said.

“That same generation, same makeup in many ways. But there’s a great respect for Helmut and what he’s done and contributed over the years and at 80 years of age, he’s still looking for purple sectors,” he added.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin



“He's a tough operator with the junior drivers but if they can't survive Helmut, they'll never survive F1.”



“He's a communication manager's nightmare. So when Helmut goes… pic.twitter.com/tJlA1F30CD 🗣️| Horner on Helmut Marko’s way of operating: if they can't survive Helmut, they'll never survive F1“He's a tough operator with the junior drivers but if they can't survive Helmut, they'll never survive F1.”“He's a communication manager's nightmare. So when Helmut goes… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Red Bull advisor has been mainly responsible for moving team personnel around, especially drivers.