"Some of the rare moments this season Red Bull will be second to Mercedes": Fans react to reigning F1 champions announcing its car launch date

Red Bull has announced its 2024 F1 car launch date. The team publicly posted the date on their social media platforms and official website.

It was massive news as many in the F1 space were eager to know when the defending world champions, who obliterated the entire grid in 2023, have in store for the next season.

Red Bull announced that it will be revealing the RB20 on February 15, 2024. F1 fans will be able to watch the car launch either on the team's official YouTube channel or on its official website in the 'The Paddock' section.

Soon after the reigning world champions announced its car launch date, several F1 fans reacted to it. Since Red Bull was going to reveal its 2024 car after Mercedes, a few joked that this is one of the rare occasions where the Austrian team is behind the Silver Arrows.

Some also rejoiced at the car launch announcement and discussed how the RB20 would be another rocketship that would dominate the field.

Others humorously claimed that the livery would be the same and no one would ever see the actual RB20 before the pre-season testing. This was because teams usually tend to keep the actual chassis behind closed doors until the very last minute, away from the prying eyes of their rivals.

"Some of the rare moments this season Red Bull will be second to Mercedes," a fan wrote.

Max Verstappen on how Red Bull can one-up their already dominant concept

Despite Red Bull being extremely dominant in 2023, winning 21 out of 22 races, Max Verstappen spoke about how the team is still trying to find performance out of the concept to further improve in 2024.

The Dutchman pinpointed how the car is not the best on street tracks and slow-speed corners, something that was evident in the Singapore GP. Verstappen believes his team can improve in those areas.

"It’s difficult to tell, but of course, we are also working on our car to try and make it better," PlanetF1 quoted him. "I think we know our weaknesses as well in the car, and that’s what we’ll try to work on… Look at our race weekend in Singapore. In general, on street circuits, I think we are struggling a bit more – like in Vegas also," he said.

"Low-speed is definitely not our strongest point in the car. Bumps, kerbs as well. so that’s definitely an area where we can improve," the Dutchman added.

Verstappen scored 575 points and easily clinched his third consecutive world championship in 2023.