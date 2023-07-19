“Some teams talked racist things about me”: Lewis Hamilton reveals Sebastian Vettel shared disturbing news with the 7x F1 champion

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton recently stated that he was told by former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel that certain teams have made racist comments towards him.

It is no secret that the seven-time world champion has faced issues of racism in the motorsport industry since the very beginning of his career. The Briton has openly mentioned and spoken against racism, not only in motorsports but in the entire world.

Speaking on True Driver, a program on the DAZN platform, Lewis Hamilton revealed that Sebastian Vettel spoke to him about certain teams making racial comments about him. Hamilton praised Vettel for supporting him in the fight against racism, like when the German got down on his knees in 2020 as a gesture of support.

The Briton also called for certain laws to be made in and around F1 and other motorsport series to further curb all kinds of racial abuse. He said:

"We have to get people to empathize, we need empathy. Sometimes I wonder, does anyone else care? Sebastian (Vettel) was one of those who supported me the most. He told me that some teams were talking racist things about me. He got down on one knee with me in 2020, I have yet to see a driver as brave as him. Laws must be changed so that people live better. We are risking our lives to try to educate others."

Tweet stating what Lewis Hamilton said on True Driver program on DAZN (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most outspoken F1 drivers, especially against several world issues like racism, gender inequality and other issues. From his interviews to his helmet designs, he has constantly supported minorities and used his massive reach and fame to spearhead social movements around the world.

Lewis Hamilton is no longer concerned about 2023 and is fully focused on 2024 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton stated that he is no longer concerned about where he finishes in the 2023 F1 season.

During a recent interview with Channel 4, the Mercedes driver stated that he and his team will now shift their focus to 2024 and develop their future car. He said:

"If we’re competing like last year towards the end of this season, on one side that’s a good thing on another, the other teams have probably switched off and focused on the next year."

He added:

"I really don’t care what position I finish in this year. I’m just focused on just trying to give the best development information for the team, working with the guys to make sure we steer this car in the right way and when we start the first race or the first test next year we hit the ground running."

Lewis Hamilton currently stands in fourth place in the Driver's Standings with 121 points, 16 points behind Fernando Alonso.