"Someone has some jetlag": Sergio Perez catches Lewis Hamilton sleeping during drivers meeting

Sergio Perez caught Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton sleeping during the recent driver's meeting ahead of the FP3 session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The race weekend schedule for Las Vegas has been very different from a normal race weekend as the cars will be taken to the track around midnight for qualifying and at 10 pm local time on Saturday night for the main race. Due to this, many F1 personnel and drivers have been affected by a massive jet lag on their way to Nevada.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez on his Instagram Stories posted a video of Lewis Hamilton napping during the Driver's Briefing, writing:

"Someone has some jetlag"

Sergio Perez analyzes his Thursday Free Practice performance

Sergio Perez had a pretty decent first two practice sessions at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as he finished P9 in FP1 and P4 in FP2 to round off a pretty long Thursday for everyone.

As per F1.com, Sergio Perez analyzed his performances, saying:

"It’s a shame that FP1 ended the way it did, and I feel very sorry for the fans. However, I’m sure we will have a good weekend of racing ahead of us. It’s a brand-new track and the grip level is quite low, which does make things a lot more challenging in the car.

"We have made good progress, which is important, so I am happy with our performance so far. Ferrari have a strong race pace, but we will see what tomorrow brings; come race day I think we will be there."

Perez's teammate Max Verstappen also recognized the low grip the track offered, terming it as "slippery." He said:

"The track was quite slippery, it took a bit of extra time to rubber in due to the minimal running in FP1, but it was evolving and was a bit better towards the end of FP2. We managed to do our whole run program which was the most important thing today with the disruption.

"From what we learned, it won’t be super straightforward to pick the tires for the race. The soft was good over one lap, but it was struggling quite a lot in the long run. Even the medium didn't perform as expected, so there are still a few things we have to look into to improve our degradation."

It will be fascinating to see where Red Bull finishes at the end of the Las Vegas GP weekend as they really have to battle against Ferrari on the track to notch yet another race to their name in the 2023 season.