"Someone’s skipped leg day" - Toto Wolff and George Russell's gym day has F1 Twitterati reacting

George Russell sent the F1 Twitter fanbase into overdrive as he shared a short clip of him working out with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. The Briton has been a part of the Mercedes team since his days of racing in the junior category and was handpicked by Wolff when he won the GP3 title. Since then, the two have shared a very strong relationship that has grown over the years.

On his Twitter account, Russell posted the 7-second clip with the caption:

"Gym sesh ft. Boss"

The tweet sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy. Here are some of the reactions from the fans on George Russell's post:

"Someone’s skipped leg day."

"What a dilf, good Lord have mercy on my sinful soul"

"Get you a TP who goes to gym with you.. To work out.."

"I can't wait to see you win this season"

Maggie @F1fan63475 @GeorgeRussell63 I can't wait to see you win this season @GeorgeRussell63 I can't wait to see you win this season

"I’m so serious when I say Toto can get it, anyday, anytime he wants"

"i’m staring at toto"

"You understood the assignment"

"Damn, I would show up to gym everyday if my boss was this legit"

bluegatoradeonly @dirtyolivess @GeorgeRussell63 Damn, I would show up to gym everyday if my boss was this legit @GeorgeRussell63 Damn, I would show up to gym everyday if my boss was this legit

"idk what ure doing w ur hair but keep doing that pls"

ًray @nessastayIor @GeorgeRussell63 idk what ure doing w ur hair but keep doing that pls @GeorgeRussell63 idk what ure doing w ur hair but keep doing that pls

"Toto doing curls with the lat pull down attachment???"

Vickie💿🇵🇱🇸🇪 @Sataniccock @GeorgeRussell63 Toto doing curls with the lat pull down attachment??? @GeorgeRussell63 Toto doing curls with the lat pull down attachment???

"It's cuffing season, And now we got a reason to get a big boy, I need a big boy, Give me a big boy"

EYY IS DEPRESSED @TheiaRhea

And now we got a reason to get a big boy

I need a big boy

Give me a big boy @GeorgeRussell63 It's cuffing seasonAnd now we got a reason to get a big boyI need a big boyGive me a big boy @GeorgeRussell63 It's cuffing seasonAnd now we got a reason to get a big boyI need a big boyGive me a big boy

"George the type of guy to take his shirt off at dinner and wear it at the home gym"

Thanasis Fytilis @nishaqi @GeorgeRussell63 George the type of guy to take his shirt off at dinner and wear it at the home gym @GeorgeRussell63 George the type of guy to take his shirt off at dinner and wear it at the home gym

How did George Russell beat Lewis Hamilton last season?

According to Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin, George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton came down to the fact that he still had a lot of experience driving a worse car in the last few years. Hence, for him, the adjustment was much easier compared to Hamilton. He said:

"Lewis I think had a rather sort of sudden period of adjustment from a car that he knew that he could if he delivered what he was capable of he'd be fighting for the win at any given weekend. George, having come from Williams, I think his experience there probably put him in good stead to deal with the car we were racing and trying to qualify at the start of the year."

He added:

"I think there was an element with George where he was probably hoping the experience would be a bit more different from the one he was used to, but he was very good at just getting on with the challenge that was in front of him."

George Russell will be hoping to challenge for the title in the 2023 F1 season as Mercedes aims to make improvements from last season.

Poll : 0 votes