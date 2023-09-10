“Something has failed”- Fernando Alonso questions new regulations’ effectiveness after Red Bull won 24 of last 25 races

Red Bull Racing have secured an unprecedented 24 victories in the last 25 F1 races, prompting Fernando Alonso to question the effectiveness of the sport's recent regulatory changes.

The team's utter dominance has raised concerns about the intended goal of the new ground-effect aerodynamic cars introduced last season. The new regulations aimed to level the playing field across the grid.

They have succeeded in narrowing the gap between third and 20th positions, allowing for more competitive mid-field battles. But they seem to have inadvertently propelled Red Bull to an unparalleled level of performance.

Last season, the Adrian Newey-designed RB18 claimed victory in 17 out of 22 races, clinching both the driver's and constructor's championships. This year, the RB19 remains undefeated, securing victory in all 14 Grand Prix races, six of which were top-two finishes.

Max Verstappen consistently crosses the finish line with a significant lead over the nearest non-Red Bull competitor. Fernando Alonso, reflecting on this trend, said to Cadena Ser's El Larguero:

"There are two views... The new regulations have brought good things... We can follow with these cars much more closely... There is not so much turbulence."

Alonso acknowledged the success in achieving a tighter, more competitive grid, with only the top two positions seemingly out of reach for others.

However, Fernando Alonso was quick to emphasize that "something has failed." He expressed astonishment that out of the last 25 races, 24 have been claimed by Red Bull, a scenario that defied all expectations and predictions. He said:

“On the other hand, something has failed, because of the last 25 races, 24 have been won by a Red Bull, that was not in any of the plans.”

The team's impeccable performance across various facets of racing, from car speed to strategic decision-making, leaves rivals struggling to find any discernible weaknesses. The Aston Martin driver humorously mused:

"I don’t know how those people eat or drink... They are the best at everything."

Fernando Alonso "afraid of disappointing" fans over his lack of victories

The Spaniard has come heartbreakingly close to his personal quest for a 33rd career win on three separate occasions this season. He narrowly missed out to Verstappen in Monaco, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The constant speculation about when this elusive victory will be achieved has begun to take a toll on Alonso. He revealed:

"At first it was fine, now it’s not that, it’s tiring... Now you are afraid of disappointing with so much movement that there is about the 33."

Despite the mounting pressure, Fernando Alonso remains determined to forge ahead, emphasizing the shared goal with fans and the broader racing community.