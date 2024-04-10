“Something is going to change quite soon”: Daniel Ricciardo under threat of losing his RB seat according to F1 reporter

F1 presenter Steven Jones recently predicted that Daniel Ricciardo's seat at Visa Cash App RB could be under threat following the Australian's poor start to the 2024 F1 season.

After Ricciardo left McLaren in 2022, he was hired by Red Bull as a reserve driver for the 2023 F1 season. At the time, Nyck De Vries was in his rookie season of F1 in RB (formerly AlphaTauri). Unfortunately, the Dutchman was unable to perform, which triggered a driver swap mid-season, with De Vries being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

The Honey Badger had a rocky return to the grid, missing out on five races after he broke his arm during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP. He was briefly replaced by Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, who impressed the paddock with his debut performance.

Coming into 2024, Daniel Ricciardo has been unable to find his footing and compete with other midfield drivers and teams. He has not yet scored any points, while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda stands in 11th place with seven points.

Since Red Bull is known for frequently shuffling their driver lineup based on their performance, Jones feels that danger could be looming on Ricciardo and that a driver move is imminent. He told Channel 4:

“It’s tough, we’ll keep an eye on it, but I feel something is going to change quite soon, possibly.”

Daniel Ricciardo opens up about a potential chassis change after struggling at the start of the 2024 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo recently talked about a potential chassis change after suffering in the 2024 F1 season. When The Race podcast asked him about the chassis, he admitted that he addressed the underlying issues to RB and suggested a possible chassis change.

The Australian added that before getting criticized, he simply wanted to change the chassis and find out whether issues were arising from the car or not.

"I certainly addressed that. Just again to make sure. There has been, in the past, a bit of difference. So that was certainly something I raised the possibility of - if I’m still struggling before we just tell me I’m s**t, let’s at least get that sorted and put everything to bed," Ricciardo said.

It was confirmed by The Race that RB will change some aspects of the car to help Ricciardo, including the chassis.