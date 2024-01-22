"Something like that is always frustrating when played out publicly": Christian Horner on Max Verstappen ignoring team orders in 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could not understand what was going through Max Verstappen's mind when he ignored the team orders in the 2022 Brazilian GP.

The race in Sao Paulo in 2022 is remembered for Mercedes claiming their only win of the new regulations in Brazil, and also for world champion Max Verstappen ignoring the Red Bull team's orders to let his teammate Sergio Perez through.

While on the Secret of Sucess podcast with former England Cricket team captain Nasser Hussain, the Red Bull team boss pointed out that he was frustrated that the whole incident played out in public. He said:

“Something like that is always frustrating when it's played out publicly. It was discussed after the event immediately behind closed doors with the two drivers. I think in any point of contenti on or controversy, the most important thing is to get it on the table to understand well, what was going through your mind at this point in time and to explain from a team's point of view, what is the importance and significance.

“I think 90 percent of things can be addressed when they're dealt with honesty and obviously in the right forum, not always through the public and that was an important situation and the drivers talked [and] that obviously I spoke with the drivers."

Red Bull team boss comments on Max Verstappen's off-track personality

Talking of Max Verstappen's personality, Christian Horner stated that he was a nice 26-year-old driver who was passionate about racing and didn't have the same hot-headed temper that he showcased inside the car.

Speaking about his demeanor off-track, Horner said:

“As a person, he's just a nice 26-year-old young man who is passionate about his racing, uncomfortable with the level of fame or notoriety that he has now and just wants to do his job – race the car hard.

"He's very, very straightforward, very honest and he loves spending time on his Playstation if he's not in a race car. Outside of the car is quite a gentle character, inside the car, he's ruthless."

Max Verstappen is often seen racing in the simulator world and even competes in the virtual races with his team Redline. It is a passion for the sport that comes through when he is driving on track and sometimes boils over when things are not going in his favor.