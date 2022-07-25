"Sometimes God uses the Devil to give you your blessing"- Fans dance in joy as Mercedes grab double podium at 2022 F1 French GP

Mercedes scored its best result of the season, securing their first double podium of the season on Sunday at the French GP. Lewis Hamilton finished behind race winner Max Verstappen, while George Russell - the other Mercedes driver - finished behind Hamilton.

The race featured Sergio Perez facing tyre degradation issues, Carlos Sainz dealing with a poor team strategy and Charles Leclerc crashing out. That left the door open for the two Mercedes drivers to capitalise.

Fans were overjoyed with the team's best result of the season and took to Twitter to share their feelings about the double podium. Here are some of the best reactions after the French GP:

"Sometimes God uses the Devil to give you your blessing. #PValleyStarz #Mercedes"

"Mercedes are back, and it’s beautiful"

"I'm happy Mercedes-Benz are bouncing back two positions in top 3."

"Looks like Mercedes is back!"

"What a drive from George today!! Double podium for the team showing again why this team has best driver pairing in the sport! More from the W13 please team and these guys will do the rest #FrenchGP #F1"

"Great Lewis and George and Mercedes are back top step is not far off now"

"Amazing job Team!! Such an incredible result, the W is getting closer we can feel it!"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was overjoyed with the result and commended both drivers for their stupendous drives.

"Overall, the drivers did a really good job, and the team effort was great today," said Wolff. "We're extracting the maximum that is possible on race day currently. George was clever and fast, while Lewis was fighting like a lion. Lewis is absolutely on it and keeps pushing the team. He keeps his positive mindset, even on grim days like yesterday, and he never stops pushing."

Mercedes admits there's still work that needs to be done

Even though the team registered their best result of the season on Sunday, Wolff knows Mercedes have work to do to catch up with the frontrunners.

"But we need to stay humble, because our car is just not good enough to fight with the teams in the front," said Wolff. "We're lacking six to seven tenths to the leaders. In qualifying we struggle to bring the tyres into the optimum window and don't manage to extract the most from the first flying lap."

He continued:

"And then in the race, we lose three seconds at the start of the race, but once we stabilise, we are actually not so bad. We still have a lot of work to do, but I believe we have the best people to do so. All in all, today was a great team effort at track, and back at the factories, and we're heading in the right direction."

The double podium has now brought Mercedes just 44 points behind Ferrari ,and most of that has been due to its stellar reliability this season.

