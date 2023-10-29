"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't": Lewis Hamilton resigned to a peaky Mercedes in the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton was resigned to a peaky Mercedes after qualifying P6 for the 2023 F1 Mexican GP. The driver fought for the win in the race in Austin last weekend, and this week was supposed to be the one where the car was competitive. By the looks of it, the car has found it hard to hit the sweet spot and it has been a struggle for both drivers.

While Lewis Hamilton was able to qualify in P6, his teammate George Russell was in P8, highlighting a surprising downturn in form for the car. Talking to Sky Sports after the session, Lewis seemed resigned to his fate as he admitted that the car had been a nightmare this weekend.

Mercedes has been very peaky this season and it tends to work on some tracks and remarkably falls off in the case of others. Lewis Hamilton touched on this as he said:

"I have been struggling all weekend with the car. The car has been a bit of a nightmare to drive. It just doesn't like this track. We made some good changes going into qualifying. I was much happier with the car. I wish we had done it in the morning."

He added:

"Q1 and Q2 wasn't looking too bad. Q2, the second lap was great but the cars is just really peaky - sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't and I just wasn't able to extract much more from it. In a perfect world I could have been fifth but that's about it."

Lewis Hamilton is not too confident about the race either

Lewis Hamilton was not too confident about the team's prospects in the race either. The driver will start the race in P6 behind Sergio Perez in a very competitive Red Bull. On the second row, we have Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo with an all-Ferrari front row surprising everyone.

Lewis Hamilton was not too confident about the race as he felt the brakes were on the limited and that could be a concern in the coming races. He said:

"It's going to be a real challenge in that car tomorrow. Brakes are overheating, it's going to be hard for us to battle. I don't know what kind of race they are going to have but it's going to be on the knife edge."

The Mercedes driver comes into the race in Mexico on the back of two consecutive races where he has not been classified. He will be hoping to get a strong result for the team.