"sooooooo ….. it’s a girl?": Fans speculate as Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet shares image checking out kids clothing

A photograph of Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet shopping for baby clothes has surfaced on social media and has left fans speculating about the gender of the baby. Piquet could be seen shopping for what looks like baby girl clothes in the photograph.

The two announced that they had a child on the way in December 2024. This news took a lot of Verstappen and F1 fans by surprise and the soon-to-be parents have kept the whole affair relatively private, pre and post announcement.

Verstappen and Piquet have not announced the gender of the baby yet and when the image of Piquet browsing pink clothes, including frocks, was shared, many fans wondered as to whether this was a subtle gender reveal.

Trending

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and questions about the photograph, with one fan saying:

"sooooooo ….. it’s a girl? 👧💗"

Expand Tweet

Fans also commented under the post from @SCUDERIAFEMBOY asking similar questions and taking their guesses.

"looks that way yes."

Expand Tweet

"GIRL DAD MAX SUPREMACY"

Expand Tweet

Another fan drew a comparison with world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has two daughters, saying:

"Max🤝Vettel

4 championships, girl dad, redbull golden boys"

Expand Tweet

With the timing of the announcement, and judging from reports, it can be assumed that it won't be long before the child is born. Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time, whereas Kelly Piquet already has a daughter, Penelope.

While it is not known exactly when the baby is due, some reports have suggested that the birth of the child may coincide with the start of the F1 season in March 2025.

On her instagram account, Piquet has proudly showed off her baby bump in numerous posts since the announcement late last year via images on her social media.

"It's super exciting": What Max Verstappen said about becoming a father

Max Verstappen shared his excitement about becoming a father in December 2024 after making the pregnancy announcement. The Dutchman also explained that he already has prior training of being a dad with Penelope, Kelly Piquet's first child.

Verstappen spoke via the Talking Bulls podcast in December and shared his feelings about becoming a dad for the first time. His partner already has a 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

The 27-year-old also explained how he is looking forward to the challenge of becoming a father, saying:

"Yeah, it's super exciting, of course. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up really for like, four years, which has been also really, really nice."

"But yeah, for sure, when it's like, going to be fully your own, it's going to be a different challenge, but I'm looking forward to it."

In a wholesome interaction with a member of Red Bull's social media team on the same day as the announcement, Max Verstappen had also said that he was already a bonus dad to Penelope.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback