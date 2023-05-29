"Sorry for the language" - Martin Brundle's hilarious interaction with a Red Bull employee at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP goes viral

Martin Brundle recently had a hilarious interaction with one of the Red Bull team members while he was trying to talk to Christian Horner during the 2023 F1 Monaco GP grid walk.

The British commentator always hosts the grid walk, where he goes through the tightly packed grid, talking to members of various teams, former F1 drivers, and celebrities who attend the race. Hence, most of the time, he is caught up in several humorous interactions.

When Brundle was trying to reach Christian Horner, a random Red Bull team member disallowed him. At that time, Horner was speaking with world-famous footballer, Neymar Jr. The team member simply said:

“Sorry bud. No, nuh-uh. I’m going to get in f*****g s**t, dude.”

As soon as he said that, Brundle quickly removed the microphone. The broadcasting crew informed the Red Bull worker that they were live and urged him to pull the reigns on his language.

Meanwhile, Brundle was eager to talk to Horner and simply slipped by and reached the team principal. At that time, Neymar Jr. was done talking to him and had moved on. Just before talking to Horner, Brundle apologized for the language.

"Yeah, sorry for the language."

Since this interaction was awkward and hilarious at the same time, it went viral on several social media platforms. Some were angry because the team crew did not give Brundle enough respect, while others simply had a good laugh out of how tensed he was that he could get into trouble if he allows Brundle to go ahead.

It's MAGA SZN ! #MAGA @JustHere4LivePD @alex_rizzoli That was so weird. Like no one knows who Martin is? Then just walks up to Christian and interviews him. What was dudes problem? @alex_rizzoli That was so weird. Like no one knows who Martin is? Then just walks up to Christian and interviews him. What was dudes problem?

James @James_Molloy @alex_rizzoli 🤣 just proceeds to ignore him and go to Horner anyway. @alex_rizzoli 🤣 just proceeds to ignore him and go to Horner anyway.

streathamdave @streathamdave @alex_rizzoli Red bull guy was correct about the trouble he will get in, but not for the reasons he thought. @alex_rizzoli Red bull guy was correct about the trouble he will get in, but not for the reasons he thought.

Flick @CFlick28 @alex_rizzoli Guy looks like he's just doing his job tbh @alex_rizzoli Guy looks like he's just doing his job tbh

Red Bull team boss on Mercedes' big upgrades in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently gave his views on the big upgrade package Mercedes brought in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. He stated that he did not get the chance to have an in-depth analysis of the upgrade package and explained how outer visual differences do not always reveal performance differences.

During the Team Principal's press conference, he said:

“Well, to be honest, I haven’t had an in-depth look at the upgrades. Obviously, visually, they look a bit different. But sometimes the visual things actually have the least performance impact. It’s what’s usually underneath the skin or the finer detail that has the biggest impact.”

Furthermore, Horner speculated that Mercedes could have used a huge chunk of their budget cap to bring this upgrade to Monaco GP. He concluded:

“So obviously they’ve bought a significant amount of parts, so they’ve obviously committed a significant part of their budget cap to this upgrade, and it’s up to a team how and when it applies it.”

Mercedes performed fairly well in the chaotic race, finishing fourth and fifth.

Poll : 0 votes