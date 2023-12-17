"Sorry Max, got a new fav F1 driver, this is classic": Fans react to Valtteri Bottas' latest video on social media

Valtteri Bottas is famous for several off-track antics and funny social media posts. Recently, he was seen running topless on the Newport Beach in California in a slow-motion video. He was wearing nothing but briefs that had his own beer's branding.

In the video, the song, 'I'm Always Here' from the hit television program Baywatch was featured. The slow-motion video of him running, which was obviously a parody of how the lifeguards in the show used to run, went hilariously well with it. In the caption, Valtteri Bottas thanked California and stated how he was going to leave the US state now.

He wrote:

"Thank you California! I’m out"

As soon as Valtteri Bottas released the video on his X and Instagram accounts, it went viral, with thousands of F1 fans reacting to it. Many fans loved the humor in it.

One of the fans even apologised to Max Verstappen and claimed that the Alfa Romeo driver is their favorite from now on. Others also hailed the Finn as 'a legend'.

Here are some of the reactions to his video post from X (formerly Twitter):

"Sorry Max, a got a new fav F1 driver, this is classic"

"It's wonderful! Valtteri is so cool!"

In the past also Bottas has posted hilarious pictures of him naked, with only his buttocks visible in the pictures. He even released a 2024 calendar with several of his naked pictures from the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

Valtteri Bottas interested in the future of Alfa Romeo and the entry of Audi in 2026

Valtteri Bottas recently spoke about how Alfa Romeo's (or Sauber's) gradual shift in culture and brand is quite interesting. Back in 2022, Sauber announced that Audi would merge with their team and enter the sport with their own power units in 2026.

In August 2023, Bottas claimed that, despite not wanting to think too far ahead, staying with the team when Audi enter the scene would make sense.

"The more I think about it, yes. For me, it's an interesting era for the team. When you are focused on the here and now, you don’t want to sometimes think too far ahead – but then, if I really think about it, and the long term plan, then it would make sense," he said (via Motorsport.com)

Valtteri Bottas had a lacklustre season in 2023, ending up in 15th place with 10 points.