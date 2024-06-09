"Sounds like a losing attitude, dude is washed up and no longer cares" - Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's dejected comments after qualifying

  • home icon
By Devang Chauhan
Modified Jun 09, 2024 10:32 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Final Practice
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives into the Paddock prior to final practice

F1 fans were left a bit disappointed at Lewis Hamilton's dejected comments at the end of a very close Canadian Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday. The Mercedes driver finished the session in P7 having seemed a possible pole position contender for a while alongside his teammate George Russell, who eventually wrestled that position from Max Verstappen.

Heading in, the seven-time world champion was the driver to beat, given the margin he had set in the FP3 session as no one got close to his lap in the final hour. The British driver had used his experience around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where he has won seven times, to lay down a marker.

However, he wasn't able to match the final lap of his teammate and eventually qualified in P7. Speaking to CANAL+, Lewis Hamilton reflected on his position for the Canadian GP.

“The whole qualifying was pretty poor from my side. The car was not the same when I got to qualifying. Not too much [is going through his mind]. Looking forward to going home.”

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions on Hamilton's comments, with one fan pointing at his dejected attitude and calling him 'washed'.

"Sounds like a losing attitude, dude is washed up and no longer cares. Even his comments on George’s pole position sounded untruthful," the fan said.

Another fan claimed,

"His teammate qualified first in the same car and he’s trying to blame the car lol when will the cult start to question things."
"He is declining, it comes with age," a third fan offered.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his qualifying performance for the Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton congratulated his teammate George Russell and the team at the factory for improved performances in the last couple of races that have seen them close the gap on their rivals (via F1.com):

"Firstly, congratulations to George. It is amazing for the team to take pole position. Everyone at Brackley and Brixworth has done such a great job pushing the car and its development forward. They have worked tirelessly to bring the recent updates."

Analyzing his qualifying session, the Mercedes driver added that it was tough for him to extract the same lap time as his young compatriot.

"It was a tough session on my side. We were quick in FP3, but I struggled a little more in qualifying. I found it difficult to get the tyres working throughout and that was the same on my final lap in Q3. Let’s see what tomorrow brings and if we can make progress."

With his P7 qualifying slot, Lewis Hamilton now trails George Russell 1-8 over one lap this season, along with having beaten him once in two Sprints.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
