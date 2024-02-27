"Sources say, Valtteri Bottas was reluctant to keep his clothes on": Fans react to the former Mercedes driver's hilarious video on social media

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas recently featured in Kick Sauber's hilarious ASMR video.

The Finnish driver performed a famous social media video trend in which he said his name and touched different objects like his coffee cup, helmet, mustache, and hair. Bottas tapped on both the coffee cup and helmet and ruffled through the mustache and mullet.

Fans enjoyed the video was released on Kick Sauber's official X (formerly Twitter) account and reacted to it. One of them hilariously stated how Valtteri Bottas was hesitant to keep his clothes on. His former team, Mercedes' official X account, also commented on the post.

Here are some of the comments from F1 fans:

"Sources say, Valtteri was reluctant to keep his clothes on," a fan wrote.

One fan hilariously asked when Valtteri Bottas would be starting an ASMR channel on YouTube. On the other hand, a few people stated that they were confused and that the video could give them nightmares.

"When’s the channel dropping?" another fan joked.

Valtteri Bottas confident about starting his third season with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Valtteri Bottas talked about starting his third season with Kick Sauber and their new 2024 F1 car.

He stated that the C44 car has "potential" that could be extracted by the team. He also mentioned that the team objectives need to be higher than before.

"The new C44 definitely feels different both in terms of looks and of what we can expect from the car. We need to perform as a team and extract the most out of this package, which has some impressive potential - nothing else matters. Personally speaking, going into the third season together with a team, the objectives need to be lofty," he said. (via Pitpass)

He added:

"My own expectations are high, we definitely need to make a good step and see good progress from last year, a season in which, in all honesty, we didn't meet the targets that we set for ourselves. We need to fix that now, we need to step up our game and do better, but I have seen some real enthusiasm back in Hinwil and I am confident we can do it."

In 2023, Valtteri Bottas had a poor season, finishing 15th in the drivers' championship table. Both he and his teammate, Zhou Guanyu, will be trying to break into the midfield in 2024.