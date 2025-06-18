South African GP very close to returning to the F1 calendar

The FIA has reportedly approved the upgrade plans of the South African F1 circuit, Kyalami. As per reports, the governing body sent a green signal to its Grade 1 upgrade plan, which would make it eligible to host an F1 race once the necessary steps are taken.

Kyalami, situated north of the South African city of Johannesburg, is one of the leading circuits in line to host a Formula 1 race. If approved, it will be the only track in the African country to host a race unless Formula 1 plans to bring another track to the circuit.

Kyalami last hosted a GP race in 1993, and it was the last Formula 1 race on the continent. Currently, the track is in the Grade 2 list of the FIA, and as a result, needs some serious overhaul before it can host a race.

However, the authorities involved are trying their best to complete all the necessary works and get the track ready as soon as possible to bring F1 to Africa. Speaking about this, here's what Tony Venter, the Kyalami circuit owner, said (via ESPN):

"Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil. This is a defining moment for South African motorsport."

"When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA's acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey," Venter, who bought the 4.529 kilometre (2.814 mile) circuit in 2014, added.

Besides Formula 1, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit also hosted the Intercontinental GT Challenge, South African Motorcycle Grand Prix, World SBK, A1 Grand Prix, World SportsCar Championship and Rand Grand Prix.

F1 boss eager to bring the sport to Africa

Ayrton Senna of Brazil drives the #8 Marlboro McLaren McLaren MP4/8 Ford HBE7 V8 during the Yellow Pages South African Grand Prix on 14 March 1993 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Kyalami, South Africa - Source: Getty

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, revealed that he plans to bring Formula 1 to Africa, the only continent that does not host a Formula 1 race coming into 2025. Speaking about this, here's what the F1 boss said (via ESPN):

"We are progressing our discussion with I would say three places in Africa. We are missing one continent and we want to connect also to that. It's a matter of finding the right plan and hopefully we are going to update you soon on that project."

Besides Kyalami, another proposed street circuit in Cape Town, South Africa and a yet-to-be-built project in Kigali, Rwanda, are also in the running to bring F1 to the African continent.

