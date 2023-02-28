Spanish F1 venue undergoes slight change in configuration for 2023 GP

Ahead of the 2023 season of F1, the host for the Spanish Grand Prix, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has seen a minor change after getting rid of the final chicane on the track.

The final chicane on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been a topic of debate since a lot of people seem to think that the turn 14 - 15 chicane doesn't make much sense being on the track. Other motorsports like MotoGP don't use that section, but the actual single right-handed turn.

It was announced that F1 would not be using that chicane, which was introduced in 2007, as well.

Formula 1 @F1



The final chicane will be removed, leaving the circuit to its original last two corner layout!



#F1 BREAKING: The #SpanishGP will be changing its track configurationThe final chicane will be removed, leaving the circuit to its original last two corner layout! BREAKING: The #SpanishGP will be changing its track configuration The final chicane will be removed, leaving the circuit to its original last two corner layout!#F1 https://t.co/qCVJy0t8Lt

The Spanish Grand Prix will be the eighth round in the 23-round F1 championship in 2023. That small change in the circuit can change a lot of incidents that might occur during the race. It also makes it apparent that the lap times will be faster on the now 4.657 kilometers circuit (18 meters shorter than the previous layout), though just by a few seconds.

Charles Leclerc had the pole position last season at 1:18.750 minutes. However, the time can now be expected to drop by a few seconds as the final corner will be taken at a much faster pace by the drivers.

F1 seeing more changes in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

While the removal of the final chicane to use the original layout of the track is a major change in itself, it isn't the only modification that the circuit will be getting ahead of the 2023 season.

New TECHPRO barriers, which are crucial to a driver's safety, will be introduced in the final two high-speed corners of the circuit. In addition to that, more changes for the safety of the drivers will be observed.

The run-off area after turn 1 will be widened, which will include an addition of 70 meters of gravel and a 5% slope. A new fence will also be added around Turns 1 and 2 for the safety of the drivers.

Along with the safety of the drivers, the circuit will also have a few minor changes. This will include the remodeling of the scoreboard at the end of the pit lane, which will now have a 'more modern' signaling tower (as quoted by F1).

In addition to that, the kerbs and tire barriers will be re-painted and replaced. Finally, a few minor changes for the comfort of the fans will also be seen on the circuit.

Poll : 0 votes