Spanish GP incident involving Neymar could force changes by FIA pre-F1 races

The recent Spanish Grand Prix witnessed an incident involving Brazilian football superstar Neymar, which has raised concerns regarding safety protocols at Formula 1 (F1) races. As a result, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of F1, may introduce changes to restrict access to the grid before races.

Traditionally, VIP guests, celebrities, team members, and members of the international media have been granted access to the grid prior to the commencement of each F1 grand prix.

However, the recent incident involving Neymar has prompted the FIA to reconsider the accessibility of the grid.

During the Spanish Grand Prix, Neymar and other guests found themselves positioned on the edge of the grass on the main straight as the formation lap began. This situation raised concerns about the safety of both the guests and the drivers on the track.

Additionally, the FIA has also taken note of a crowd invasion that occurred at the end of April's Australian Grand Prix. These incidents were discussed during the latest meeting of the World Motor Sport Council.

While the FIA awaits the findings of a report on the crowd invasion incident in Melbourne, it appears that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is considering implementing stricter regulations regarding grid access.

“We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix,” Ben Sulayem said.

He also stated that Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, is taking measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Not just F1, Formula E and WEC have also experienced similar issues

Mohammed Ben Sulayem further discussed the issue of an excess number of people on the grid. He also pointed out that it is not limited to F1 but also to other racing events such as Formula E and the World Endurance Championship.

“It is an issue not just in Formula 1 but also in Formula E and World Endurance Championship and other categories from my recent experiences with too many people on the grid at some events," he said.

Ben Sulayem reiterated that the matter is being taken very seriously by the FIA, ensuring the safety of drivers and fans alike.

“I have no doubt that in all cases, the promoter will adhere to the FIA requirements on safety and security.”

