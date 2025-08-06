Spice Girl Geri Halliwell shows off white swimsuit as Christian Horner wishes his wife on her birthday

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell was seen wearing a pristine white swimsuit on her 53rd birthday, which she celebrated with Christian Horner, her husband, by the seashore. Horner shared the pictures on his social media profile.
Horner and Halliwell have been married for the past decade. They were often spotted in the F1 Paddock during race weekends, as Horner previously worked as Red Bull Racing's team principal.
Halliwell was part of the extremely popular pop group Spice Girls. Back in the late 90s, they were one of the most popular musical groups in the world. The group broke up in February of 2001 as the members focused on pursuing solo careers. However, their immense popularity gave each member the seemingly permanent "Spice Girl" tag.
As for Horner, he was the CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing from 2005 till earlier in July. He was the longest-serving team principal in F1 history. The team peaked under his regime; however, he was sacked from the position in July. No exact reason was given for the decision.
McLaren F1 boss feels Christian Horner's replacement will be "healthy"
Shortly after Christian Horner's departure, Laurent Mekies was named the new CEO and team principal for Red Bull Racing. He had been serving in the role at VCARB since 2024 and showcased promising results.
McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, shared his thoughts on Mekies taking the responsibility at RBR. He mentioned that it'll be healthy now and spoke highly of the Frenchman.
"I'm happy Laurent's in the role he is in," Brown said. "I like Laurent, that'll be healthy, and maybe we can get back to focusing on competition on the track.
He added:
"There's always going to be some political aspects to the sport, but I think it is going to be healthier with Laurent. I'm a fan of Laurent, I have known him for a long time, and it'll be good to go racing against him."
One of the reasons for Horner's sacking was the team's declining performance since last season. They lost the Constructors' Championship in 2024 and are currently placed in fourth position. However, the team also won fourteen titles under Horner.